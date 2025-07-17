Get to know... Fatima Sana Shaikh

Currently I am: Going crazy between prepping for my next few releases. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh is thinking of splurging on a motorcycle.

High point in life: Learning to ride the motorcycle for Dhak Dhak. It’s now become a passion, and I genuinely want to plan a bike trip this year.

Low point in life: They’re part of the learning curve.

On my playlist: Baithi Hai, by Amit Trivedi; everything AR Rahman; and Andrew Huberman’s podcast Huberman Lab.

On my speed dial: My brother, my manager and my mother. Had my dog, Bijlee owned a phone, I’d definitely add her too.

Today I’m craving: Pani puri.

Next big splurge: Ooh, a motorcycle!

Last thing I ordered online: Dog food.

App I check before bed: YouTube, for the podcasts.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Life is great. All you have to do is keep trying without giving up.

My secret skill: Doodling and painting.

A superpower I wish I had: Being able to read multiple scripts in a day.

My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Family lunches. My father cooks the best food.

My most star-struck moment so far: Working with Kamal Haasan and meeting Amitabh Bachchan and Shah Rukh Khan.

My favourite bad habit: Biting my nails.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Stay in the present.

A trait I despise in people: Lying. Honesty truly is the best policy with me.

I won’t leave the house without…: My phone, water bottle and my headphones.

The best thing about fame: The ability to create and impact lives in some way.

The worst thing about fame: It can go to your head if you’re not grounded. I’m grateful for my support system.

From HT Brunch, July 19, 2025

