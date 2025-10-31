Search
Fri, Oct 31, 2025
New Delhi oC

Get to know... Gurmeet Choudhary

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Published on: Oct 31, 2025 09:34 am IST

Actor-martial artist Gurmeet Choudhary is shooting his next film, baking keto cakes, and wishing he could time-travel to the 1500s to meet Maharana Pratap

Currently I am: Shooting for a film while juggling some brand collaborations.

Gurmeet Choudhary’s fav subject in school was history. He loves stories of warriors and leaders.
Gurmeet Choudhary’s fav subject in school was history. He loves stories of warriors and leaders.

High point in life: Becoming a father. Nothing comes close to the joy of holding my daughters for the first time.

Low point in life: When my parents weren’t keeping well I was away on work. It was not easy, but I came out tougher.

On my playlist: Kesariya, from the movie Brahmāstra; Tera Ban Jaunga, from Kabir Singh; Believer, by Imagine Dragons.

One thing I would never buy: Anything that was just to show off. Purchases must be meaningful.

Today I’m craving: Home-cooked rajma chawal.

Last thing I ordered online: New lifting straps for my workouts.

App I check before bed: Instagram, to connect with my fans.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stay consistent, believe in your dreams, and don’t rush the process.

My favourite subject in school: History. I’m fascinated by stories of warriors and leaders.

I’d swipe right on: Kindness.

My secret skill: I make excellent sugar-free, stevia-based, keto cakes.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To heal people instantly, both physically and emotionally.

My favourite Sunday memory: Lazy afternoons with Debina and our daughters, with Pablo (our dog) running around.

My plans for next Sunday: A family brunch, and a workout session in the evening.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan sir for the first time. Standing in front of him was surreal.

My favourite bad habit: Chocolate.

If I could travel back, I’d… Go back to the 1500s to meet Maharana Pratap, one of my greatest inspirations.

The best thing about fame: Being able to inspire people.

The worst thing about fame: Not always getting personal space, but it’s a small price to pay for the love I receive.

From HT Brunch, November 1, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Gurmeet Choudhary
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On