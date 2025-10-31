Get to know... Gurmeet Choudhary

Currently I am: Shooting for a film while juggling some brand collaborations. Gurmeet Choudhary’s fav subject in school was history. He loves stories of warriors and leaders.

High point in life: Becoming a father. Nothing comes close to the joy of holding my daughters for the first time.

Low point in life: When my parents weren’t keeping well I was away on work. It was not easy, but I came out tougher.

On my playlist: Kesariya, from the movie Brahmāstra; Tera Ban Jaunga, from Kabir Singh; Believer, by Imagine Dragons.

One thing I would never buy: Anything that was just to show off. Purchases must be meaningful.

Today I’m craving: Home-cooked rajma chawal.

Last thing I ordered online: New lifting straps for my workouts.

App I check before bed: Instagram, to connect with my fans.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stay consistent, believe in your dreams, and don’t rush the process.

My favourite subject in school: History. I’m fascinated by stories of warriors and leaders.

I’d swipe right on: Kindness.

My secret skill: I make excellent sugar-free, stevia-based, keto cakes.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To heal people instantly, both physically and emotionally.

My favourite Sunday memory: Lazy afternoons with Debina and our daughters, with Pablo (our dog) running around.

My plans for next Sunday: A family brunch, and a workout session in the evening.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan sir for the first time. Standing in front of him was surreal.

My favourite bad habit: Chocolate.

If I could travel back, I’d… Go back to the 1500s to meet Maharana Pratap, one of my greatest inspirations.

The best thing about fame: Being able to inspire people.

The worst thing about fame: Not always getting personal space, but it’s a small price to pay for the love I receive.

From HT Brunch, November 1, 2025

