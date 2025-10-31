Get to know... Gurmeet Choudhary
Actor-martial artist Gurmeet Choudhary is shooting his next film, baking keto cakes, and wishing he could time-travel to the 1500s to meet Maharana Pratap
Currently I am: Shooting for a film while juggling some brand collaborations.
High point in life: Becoming a father. Nothing comes close to the joy of holding my daughters for the first time.
Low point in life: When my parents weren’t keeping well I was away on work. It was not easy, but I came out tougher.
On my playlist: Kesariya, from the movie Brahmāstra; Tera Ban Jaunga, from Kabir Singh; Believer, by Imagine Dragons.
One thing I would never buy: Anything that was just to show off. Purchases must be meaningful.
Today I’m craving: Home-cooked rajma chawal.
Last thing I ordered online: New lifting straps for my workouts.
App I check before bed: Instagram, to connect with my fans.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stay consistent, believe in your dreams, and don’t rush the process.
My favourite subject in school: History. I’m fascinated by stories of warriors and leaders.
I’d swipe right on: Kindness.
My secret skill: I make excellent sugar-free, stevia-based, keto cakes.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To heal people instantly, both physically and emotionally.
My favourite Sunday memory: Lazy afternoons with Debina and our daughters, with Pablo (our dog) running around.
My plans for next Sunday: A family brunch, and a workout session in the evening.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan sir for the first time. Standing in front of him was surreal.
My favourite bad habit: Chocolate.
If I could travel back, I’d… Go back to the 1500s to meet Maharana Pratap, one of my greatest inspirations.
The best thing about fame: Being able to inspire people.
The worst thing about fame: Not always getting personal space, but it’s a small price to pay for the love I receive.
From HT Brunch, November 1, 2025
