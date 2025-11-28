Search
Get to know...Kamiya Jani

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Published on: Nov 28, 2025 03:55 am IST

Content creator Kamiya Jani (@Kamiya_Jani, @Curly.Tales) is craving pani puri, listening to Karan Aujla songs, and star-struck over Amitabh Bachchan

Currently, I am: In the French Riviera, somewhere between Nice, Monaco and Cannes.

Content creator Kamiya Jani’s love of travelling began with geography maps in school.
Content creator Kamiya Jani’s love of travelling began with geography maps in school.

High point in life: Receiving the National Creator Award from PM Modi in the Best Travel Creator category in 2024.

Low point in life: I don’t hold on to them. I dwell for not more than 48 hours, then look at the brighter side.

On my playlist: White Brown Black, by Karan Aujla and Avvy Sra; Jiya Re, from Jab Tak Hai Jaan; Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo, by Dua Lipa and Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

One thing I would never buy: Cryptocurrency. I don’t understand it.

Today I’m craving: Pani puri. I lose count of how many I can down in one sitting.

Last thing I ordered online: A tiffin box for my daughter, Ziana.

App I check before bed: Gmail.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: To be easier on myself and trust my gut.

My favourite subject in school: Geography. My love of travelling began with maps.

I will swipe right on: A sense of humour. Being surrounded by people who can turn serious situations into fun moments is underrated.

My secret skill is: I am great at memorising scripts and making it seem effortless.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To reach anywhere, anytime, without catching a flight.

My favourite Sunday memory: Gorging on my mom’s Sindhi kadhi-chawal and aloo tuk.

My plans for next Sunday: I’m in London for our new series, Indians Abroad.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. I pinched myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.

My favourite bad habit: Munching on khatta-meetha chivda late at night.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d rewind to the picnics I had with my parents when I was a kid. We would drive outside Mumbai, to no particular destination, put a mat under a tree, enjoy a home-cooked lunch and spend the day outdoors.

The best thing about fame: The world seems like a smaller place. Everywhere I go, I meet people who recognise me, address me by my first name, and with warmth.

The worst thing about fame: It forces you to be responsible and put out quality content.

