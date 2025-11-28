Get to know...Kamiya Jani

Currently, I am: In the French Riviera, somewhere between Nice, Monaco and Cannes. Content creator Kamiya Jani’s love of travelling began with geography maps in school.

High point in life: Receiving the National Creator Award from PM Modi in the Best Travel Creator category in 2024.

Low point in life: I don’t hold on to them. I dwell for not more than 48 hours, then look at the brighter side.

On my playlist: White Brown Black, by Karan Aujla and Avvy Sra; Jiya Re, from Jab Tak Hai Jaan; Levitating X Woh Ladki Jo, by Dua Lipa and Abhijeet Bhattacharya.

One thing I would never buy: Cryptocurrency. I don’t understand it.

Today I’m craving: Pani puri. I lose count of how many I can down in one sitting.

Last thing I ordered online: A tiffin box for my daughter, Ziana.

App I check before bed: Gmail.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: To be easier on myself and trust my gut.

My favourite subject in school: Geography. My love of travelling began with maps.

I will swipe right on: A sense of humour. Being surrounded by people who can turn serious situations into fun moments is underrated.

My secret skill is: I am great at memorising scripts and making it seem effortless.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: To reach anywhere, anytime, without catching a flight.

My favourite Sunday memory: Gorging on my mom’s Sindhi kadhi-chawal and aloo tuk.

My plans for next Sunday: I’m in London for our new series, Indians Abroad.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan on the sets of Kaun Banega Crorepati Season 16. I pinched myself to make sure I wasn’t dreaming.

My favourite bad habit: Munching on khatta-meetha chivda late at night.

If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d rewind to the picnics I had with my parents when I was a kid. We would drive outside Mumbai, to no particular destination, put a mat under a tree, enjoy a home-cooked lunch and spend the day outdoors.

The best thing about fame: The world seems like a smaller place. Everywhere I go, I meet people who recognise me, address me by my first name, and with warmth.

The worst thing about fame: It forces you to be responsible and put out quality content.

From HT Brunch, November 29, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch