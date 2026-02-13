Edit Profile
    Get to know... Krystle D’Souza

    Actor reflects on career highs with Amitabh Bachchan, struggles with self-doubt, and cherishes family time, creativity, and the support of fans.

    Published on: Feb 13, 2026 9:22 AM IST
    By Purnima Goswami Sharma
    High point in life: My debut, Chehre, 2021. I got to work with Amitabh Bachchan. It was the beginning of more high points.

    Krystle D’Souza has a knack for getting people to open up.
    Low point in life: In 2018, there was so much uncertainty and self-doubt, it felt overwhelming. That phase taught me to trust myself.

    On my playlist: Shararat, from Dhurandhar; Haseen, by NDS, Rippy Grewal, and Talwiinder; Ma Tnsani (Yalla Habibi) by AYA and Vanco.

    One thing I would never buy: Validation. It can’t come from external approval.

    Today I’m craving: Dosa and gunpowder idlis with chutney.

    Last thing I ordered online: Skincare and wellness essentials, I love pampering myself.

    App I check before bed: Instagram. My FYP is all motivational Reels and quotes.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Hang in there, stop rushing timelines, and believe that everything happens exactly when it’s meant to.

    My favourite subject in school: Art class. I have always been creative and artistic.

    I’d swipe right on: Kindness, emotional maturity, honesty, and transparency. They stand the test of time.

    My secret skill is: I listen deeply. I sense emotions easily. People open up to me without hesitation.

    A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: I wish I could be like a genie, and just pop up and grant wishes.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Spending time with family, going to church and meeting friends. Home-cooked meals, and feeling completely safe and carefree.

    My plans for next Sunday: I’m exploring a foreign country.

    My most star-struck moment: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan on set. I saw how humble and grounded he is.

    My favourite bad habit: Overthinking.

    If I could travel back or forward in time... I would like to see where I am in life 10 years on. Would I have the same friends, the same house? What’s my career like? Relationships? Everything. But I’d come back to the present.

    The best thing about fame: The love and the unconditional support from fans. It’s humbling and motivating.

    The worst thing about fame: Sometimes, people forget that public figures are human too.

    From HT Brunch, February 14, 2026

