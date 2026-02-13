Get to know... Krystle D’Souza

High point in life: My debut, Chehre, 2021. I got to work with Amitabh Bachchan. It was the beginning of more high points. Krystle D’Souza has a knack for getting people to open up.

Low point in life: In 2018, there was so much uncertainty and self-doubt, it felt overwhelming. That phase taught me to trust myself.

On my playlist: Shararat, from Dhurandhar; Haseen, by NDS, Rippy Grewal, and Talwiinder; Ma Tnsani (Yalla Habibi) by AYA and Vanco.

One thing I would never buy: Validation. It can’t come from external approval.

Today I’m craving: Dosa and gunpowder idlis with chutney.

Last thing I ordered online: Skincare and wellness essentials, I love pampering myself.

App I check before bed: Instagram. My FYP is all motivational Reels and quotes.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Hang in there, stop rushing timelines, and believe that everything happens exactly when it’s meant to.

My favourite subject in school: Art class. I have always been creative and artistic.

I’d swipe right on: Kindness, emotional maturity, honesty, and transparency. They stand the test of time.

My secret skill is: I listen deeply. I sense emotions easily. People open up to me without hesitation.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: I wish I could be like a genie, and just pop up and grant wishes.

My favourite Sunday memory: Spending time with family, going to church and meeting friends. Home-cooked meals, and feeling completely safe and carefree.

My plans for next Sunday: I’m exploring a foreign country.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Amitabh Bachchan on set. I saw how humble and grounded he is.

My favourite bad habit: Overthinking.

If I could travel back or forward in time... I would like to see where I am in life 10 years on. Would I have the same friends, the same house? What’s my career like? Relationships? Everything. But I’d come back to the present.

The best thing about fame: The love and the unconditional support from fans. It’s humbling and motivating.

The worst thing about fame: Sometimes, people forget that public figures are human too.

From HT Brunch, February 14, 2026

