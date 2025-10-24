Get to know... Larissa D’Sa
Content creator Larissa D’Sa is craving fresh oysters, tracking her steps, and wishing she could meet Novak Djokovic
Content creator, and entrepreneur, @Larissa_WLC
Currently I am: Relaunching Beyond Larissa, my fine jewellery brand inspired by the diverse cultures I’ve experienced.
High point in life: 22nd September 2024, when I started my show Beyond Borders and Banter.
Low point in life: Every moment, whether high or low, is as fleeting and impermanent. This perspective allows me to stay detached from both extremes.
On my playlist: Good to Be, by Mark Ambor; Killer Queen, by Queen; The Aaron Doughty Podcast.
Today I’m craving: Fresh oysters.
Last thing I ordered online: Groceries for the house.
App I check before going to bed: A fitness app to track my steps.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: 18-year-old Larissa was rebellious, and she’s got everything she ever wanted. I love that for her. So, my advice to her will be to do everything her heart desires – because that is where her true happiness lies.
My favourite subject in school: Chemistry.
I’d swipe right on: Manners, humility, and passion.
My secret skill: I used to be a tattoo artist. I still have the skills.
A magic tool I wish I had: Something that would let me pause time.
My favourite Sunday memory: I remember the hikes in the monsoon, or a beach day in Goa while it was pouring. The ocean, when it rains, is heavenly.
My plans for next Sunday: Heading back to school. I’ll be on campus as a student for a few weeks, sharpening my design and business skills. Never stop learning.
My most star-struck moment: Hasn’t arrived yet. But it will be when I meet Novak Djokovic.
My favourite bad habit: I’m that friend who hits you while you laugh.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Not change a thing. I am happy with the present.
The best thing about fame: You get to inspire people and give back to your community.
The worst thing about fame: You lose the luxury of living unnoticed.
From HT Brunch, October 25, 2025
