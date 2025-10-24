Search
Fri, Oct 24, 2025
Get to know... Larissa D’Sa

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Published on: Oct 24, 2025 06:54 am IST

Content creator Larissa D’Sa is craving fresh oysters, tracking her steps, and wishing she could meet Novak Djokovic

Content creator, and entrepreneur, @Larissa_WLC

Larissa D’Sa used to be a tattoo artist. She says she still has the skills.
Currently I am: Relaunching Beyond Larissa, my fine jewellery brand inspired by the diverse cultures I’ve experienced.

High point in life: 22nd September 2024, when I started my show Beyond Borders and Banter.

Low point in life: Every moment, whether high or low, is as fleeting and impermanent. This perspective allows me to stay detached from both extremes.

On my playlist: Good to Be, by Mark Ambor; Killer Queen, by Queen; The Aaron Doughty Podcast.

Today I’m craving: Fresh oysters.

Last thing I ordered online: Groceries for the house.

App I check before going to bed: A fitness app to track my steps.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: 18-year-old Larissa was rebellious, and she’s got everything she ever wanted. I love that for her. So, my advice to her will be to do everything her heart desires – because that is where her true happiness lies.

My favourite subject in school: Chemistry.

I’d swipe right on: Manners, humility, and passion.

My secret skill: I used to be a tattoo artist. I still have the skills.

A magic tool I wish I had: Something that would let me pause time.

My favourite Sunday memory: I remember the hikes in the monsoon, or a beach day in Goa while it was pouring. The ocean, when it rains, is heavenly.

My plans for next Sunday: Heading back to school. I’ll be on campus as a student for a few weeks, sharpening my design and business skills. Never stop learning.

My most star-struck moment: Hasn’t arrived yet. But it will be when I meet Novak Djokovic.

My favourite bad habit: I’m that friend who hits you while you laugh.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Not change a thing. I am happy with the present.

The best thing about fame: You get to inspire people and give back to your community.

The worst thing about fame: You lose the luxury of living unnoticed.

From HT Brunch, October 25, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

