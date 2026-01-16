Edit Profile
    Get to know... Masoom Minawala

    Influencer Masoom Minawala (@MasoomMinawala) is bouncing between shoots, hunting for furniture and wishing she could clone herself

    Published on: Jan 16, 2026 10:08 AM IST
    By Purnima Goswami Sharma
    Currently I am: Bouncing between shoots and packing another suitcase.

    Masoom Minawala is craving a long hug from home and a bowl of pasta.
    High point in life: Honestly, every time I get to do what I love without compromising who I am.

    Low point in life: There have been phaseswhen things weren’t moving, when the pressure got loud and when I questioned whether my voice even mattered. My family, my community reminded me that growth doesn’t always look glamorous, but it’s always worth it.

    On my playlist: Afro house, Florent Hugel, Rampa.

    One thing I would never buy: Faux-hair thongs from Skims.

    Today I’m craving: A long hug from home and a giant bowl of pasta.

    Last thing I ordered online: Winter basics.

    App I check before going to bed: My Google calendar.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Stop shrinking to fit tiny boxes. Dream bigger, wear the outfit, take the shot.

    My favourite subject in school: Art.

    I’d swipe right on: Ambition.

    My secret skill is: Making last-minute looks look like they were planned for weeks.

    A magic tool I wish I had: A way to clone myself. One for shoots, one for mum life, and so on.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Going to Matheran as kids and taking 5am horse rides.

    My plans for next Sunday: Furniture shopping.

    My most star-struck moment: Meeting Leena Nair, the global CEO of Chanel.

    My favourite bad habit: Overpacking.

    If I could travel back or forward in time: I’d go a little ahead. Just to meet the woman I’m becoming.

    The best thing about fame: You get to sit at tables you once only dreamed of.

    The worst thing about fame: Everyone has an opinion about your life.

    From HT Brunch, January 17, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

