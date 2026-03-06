Edit Profile
    Get to know... Naman Mathur

    Gaming content creator Naman Mathur (@Ig_Mortal) is listening to Linkin Park and Coldplay, craving pasta, and dreaming of buying a Lamborghini Urus

    Published on: Mar 06, 2026 8:56 AM IST
    By Purnima Goswami Sharma
    High point in life: Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, along with other gamers, for a roundtable discussion on gaming.

    Gamer Naman Mathur says he wishes he’d been more extroverted when he was younger.
    Low point in life: The PUBG Mobile ban in 2020. My audience was used to watching me play. I transitioned into content creation and focused on building my brand, S8UL as a co- founder.

    On my playlist: In the End, by Linkin Park; Lose Yourself, by Eminem; Yellow, by Coldplay.

    One thing I would never buy: A car. I’ll only splurge on a Lamborghini Urus.

    Today I’m craving: Pasta.

    Last thing I ordered online: Gym supplements.

    App I check before going to bed: Whoop.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be more extroverted and seize every opportunity.

    My favourite subject in school: English.

    I’d swipe right on: Humility.

    My secret skill is: Making people feel comfortable instantly, as if they’ve known me for years.

    A superpower I wish I had: The ability to erase toxicity and negativity.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Playing football in my society, or playing PS2 with friends during childhood.

    My most star-struck moment: Meeting Sachin Tendulkar in 2021; and meeting Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana, two players from my favourite football team, Chelsea.

    My favourite bad habit: Reading before falling asleep.

    If I could travel back or forward in time...: I’d return to the phase when I pivoted after the PUBG ban, and do things perfectly this time.

    The best thing about fame: Getting to travel around the world frequently.

    The worst thing about fame: Feeling like there are always eyes on you.

    From HT Brunch, March 07, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

