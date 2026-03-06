Get to know... Naman Mathur
Gaming content creator Naman Mathur (@Ig_Mortal) is listening to Linkin Park and Coldplay, craving pasta, and dreaming of buying a Lamborghini Urus
High point in life: Meeting Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2024, along with other gamers, for a roundtable discussion on gaming.
Low point in life: The PUBG Mobile ban in 2020. My audience was used to watching me play. I transitioned into content creation and focused on building my brand, S8UL as a co- founder.
On my playlist: In the End, by Linkin Park; Lose Yourself, by Eminem; Yellow, by Coldplay.
One thing I would never buy: A car. I’ll only splurge on a Lamborghini Urus.
Today I’m craving: Pasta.
Last thing I ordered online: Gym supplements.
App I check before going to bed: Whoop.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Be more extroverted and seize every opportunity.
My favourite subject in school: English.
I’d swipe right on: Humility.
My secret skill is: Making people feel comfortable instantly, as if they’ve known me for years.
A superpower I wish I had: The ability to erase toxicity and negativity.
My favourite Sunday memory: Playing football in my society, or playing PS2 with friends during childhood.
My most star-struck moment: Meeting Sachin Tendulkar in 2021; and meeting Trevoh Chalobah and Wesley Fofana, two players from my favourite football team, Chelsea.
My favourite bad habit: Reading before falling asleep.
If I could travel back or forward in time...: I’d return to the phase when I pivoted after the PUBG ban, and do things perfectly this time.
The best thing about fame: Getting to travel around the world frequently.
The worst thing about fame: Feeling like there are always eyes on you.
From HT Brunch, March 07, 2026
