Get to know... Nisschal Zaveri

Currently I am: Building a ghazal symphony experience called Whispers of the Infinite. Singer and composer Nisschal Zaveri wishes there were 36 hours in the day.

High point in life: When I left engineering for music.

Low point in life: Losing my dada and nana within a span of a year, and having to shut down my studio during Covid.

On my playlist: Ka Karoon Sajani, by Bade Ghulam Ali Khan; Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwalis.

One thing I’d never buy: A Sing Ghazals In Seven Days crash course.

Today I’m craving: Dilli ke chole bhature.

Last thing I ordered online: In-ear headphones.

App I check before bed: Instagram

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: To surrender is the key. Find a guru and seek knowledge.

My favourite subject in school: Music and maths.

I’d swipe right on: Anyone who loves poetry, meditation and silence as much as music.

My secret skill is: Creating Excel sheets. I have one for almost everything.

A magic tool I wish I had: A device that could increase the hours of the day from 24 to 36.

My favourite Sunday memory: Dosa, idli, a movie, and doing absolutely nothing.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Ustad Zakir Hussain at Prithvi Theatre.

My favourite bad habit: Micromanaging, though I’m finally getting better at letting go.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back to observe great artists. Or watch the beginning of time. Then, I’d race forward to make first-contact with aliens.

The best thing about fame: The love, blessings and adulation from listeners.

The worst thing about fame: Losing small pockets of privacy, but art demands a little surrender.

