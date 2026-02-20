Edit Profile
    Get to know... Nisschal Zaveri

    Singer and composer Nisschal Zaveri (@NisschalZaveri) says he’s a micromanager. He’s creating Excel sheets and wishing he could make contact with aliens

    Published on: Feb 20, 2026 9:12 AM IST
    By Riddhi Doshi
    Currently I am: Building a ghazal symphony experience called Whispers of the Infinite.

    Singer and composer Nisschal Zaveri wishes there were 36 hours in the day.
    High point in life: When I left engineering for music.

    Low point in life: Losing my dada and nana within a span of a year, and having to shut down my studio during Covid.

    On my playlist: Ka Karoon Sajani, by Bade Ghulam Ali Khan; Nusrat Fateh Ali Khan’s qawwalis.

    One thing I’d never buy: A Sing Ghazals In Seven Days crash course.

    Today I’m craving: Dilli ke chole bhature.

    Last thing I ordered online: In-ear headphones.

    App I check before bed: Instagram

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: To surrender is the key. Find a guru and seek knowledge.

    My favourite subject in school: Music and maths.

    I’d swipe right on: Anyone who loves poetry, meditation and silence as much as music.

    My secret skill is: Creating Excel sheets. I have one for almost everything.

    A magic tool I wish I had: A device that could increase the hours of the day from 24 to 36.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Dosa, idli, a movie, and doing absolutely nothing.

    My most star-struck moment: Meeting Ustad Zakir Hussain at Prithvi Theatre.

    My favourite bad habit: Micromanaging, though I’m finally getting better at letting go.

    If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back to observe great artists. Or watch the beginning of time. Then, I’d race forward to make first-contact with aliens.

    The best thing about fame: The love, blessings and adulation from listeners.

    The worst thing about fame: Losing small pockets of privacy, but art demands a little surrender.

    From HT Brunch, February 21, 2026

