Thu, Oct 02, 2025
Get to know... Praveen Kumar

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Updated on: Oct 02, 2025 09:26 pm IST

Paralympic athlete @Praveen_Paralympian is training for upcoming competitions, craving dal-roti, and wishing he could time-travel to the year 2036

Currently I am: Training for upcoming competitions.

Praveen Kumar’s best moment was winning gold at the Paris Olympics in the Men’s High Jump T64 event.
High point in life: Winning the gold medal at the Paris Olympics in the Men’s High Jump T64 event. The victory was a testament to all the hard work, dedication, and sacrifices I made throughout my career.

Low point in life: The 2019 Junior World Para Championship, when they changed my competition category from T42 to T44. It was disheartening, but I coped by training even harder. That experience made me more resilient.

On my playlist: Why Do I?, by Unknown Brain; My Heart Goes (La Di Da), by Becky Hill; Rapampam, by Minelli.

One thing I would never buy: A flat. I prefer the open space and comfort of a bungalow.

Today I’m craving: Comfort food, such as dal roti. It reminds me of home and it’s exactly what I need after a long training day.

Last thing I ordered online: Moolchand paranthas.

App I check before going to bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Focus on your goals. Stay committed, avoid distractions, and trust the process.

My favourite subject in school: Sports.It was where I felt most alive and confident.

I’d swipe right on: Kindness.

My secret skill is: Volleyball. It has helped me develop teamwork, agility, and strategic thinking skills.

My favourite Sunday memory: The simple pleasure of being at home, spending time with loved ones, and recharging for the week ahead.

My plans for next Sunday: To sleep. Recovery and rest are crucial after hectic training days.

My most star-struck moment: The Paralympic victory celebration when the Ambani family invited the winners to Mumbai. I met Ranveer Singh, Akash Ambani, Nita Ambani, and several superstars. Being celebrated for my achievement was truly surreal and unforgettable.

My favourite bad habit: Sometimes, I procrastinate or take things easy, but I try to manage it as a small indulgence.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d: Travel to the year 2036. I’m curious to see how far technology and society have advanced and what the future holds for sports and para-athletes like myself.

The best thing about fame: Being recognised by so many people. It feels rewarding to inspire others.

The worst thing about fame: Managing public attention and expectations sometimes interrupts my focus and routine, which can be challenging.

From HT Brunch, October 04, 2025

