Search
Thu, Dec 25, 2025
New Delhi oC

Get to know... Raja Kumari

ByPurnima Goswami Sharma
Published on: Dec 25, 2025 08:30 pm IST

Rapper, singer and songwriter @TheRajaKumari is craving hummus, a spa day — and obsessing over the Indus Valley civilisation

Rapper, singer, songwriter, @TheRajaKumari

Raja Kumari would swipe right on intellect, and history buffs.
Raja Kumari would swipe right on intellect, and history buffs.

Currently, I am: Watching the AI Mahabharata on Jio Hot Star.

High point in life: My Arangetram at age seven. I think it was the beginning of my entire life as an artist, and I refer to that moment a lot.

Low point in my life: My first heartbreak, and how I coped. I made music, I alchemised my pain into art.

On my playlist: Kailash Kher’s Saiyyan; Shashwat Sachdeva’s Ghafoor, featuring Shilpa Rao and Ujwal Gupta; Khayaal, by Talwinder Singh Sidhu.

One thing I would never buy: Meat.

Today I’m craving: Hummus.

Last thing I ordered online: A Kansa, gua sha, and some copper balls to infuse water with copper energy.

I checked the app before going to bed: WhatsApp. I chat with my parents halfway across the world. As I go to bed, their day is just starting.

Advice I give my 18-year-old self: Stay exactly the way you are; you will go a long way in life. Keep your passion for art and your vision clear.

My favourite subject: History. If I wasn’t a pop star, I’d be an archaeologist.

I’d swipe right on: Intellect. If he has an interest in history, even better.

My secret skill: I am good at snowboarding.

A magic tool I wish I had: A teleportation device. Most times I have to cancel things because I just can’t fly across the world to attend them.

Favourite Sunday memory: Family lunch in America, we would just get cans of amras from the Indian store, and my mom would make hot pooris.

My plans for next Sunday: A spa day.

My most starstruck moment: Working with John Legend in his LA studio with all his Grammys on the piano. We collaborated on an anthem called Keep Walking.

My favourite bad habit: I can’t resist chocolate.

If I could travel back: I’d go back and see the Indus Valley civilisation. I’ve been obsessed with it for years.

The best thing about fame: I use it to get access to museums.

The worst thing about fame: Few artists are able to separate public and personal life. And in some places, security can be an issue.

From HT Brunch, December 27, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Raja Kumari
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On