Search
Fri, Nov 07, 2025
New Delhi oC

Get to know... Rida Tharana

ByVeenu Singh
Published on: Nov 07, 2025 05:17 am IST

Digital content creator Rida Tharana (@Rida.Tharanaa) is remembering her solo Italy trip, shopping for skincare, and wishing she could meet Pedro Pascal

High point in life: My solo trip to Italy.

Digital content creator Rida Tharana says she would never buy His and Hers products.
Digital content creator Rida Tharana says she would never buy His and Hers products.

Low point in life: Every time someone makes an assumption about me on social media.

On my playlist: Nadaan Parinde, by A R Rahman and Mohit Chauhan; Love Me Not, by Ravyn Lenae; Unakkul Naane, by Bombay Jayashri, Harris Jayaraj, and Rohini.

One thing I would never buy: His and hers stuff. Hoodies, mugs, towels, none of it.

Today I’m craving: Rice, roti and bamboo shoot.

Last thing I ordered online: Skincare.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t overthink. You’ll figure it out!

My favourite subject in school: Biology.

I’d swipe right on: A funny man.

My secret skill is: Disassociating mid-conversation, but still making sense.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Teleporting.

My favourite Sunday memory: Picnics with my favourite people.

My plans for next Sunday: Booking a fun workshop or going to a movie.

My most star-struck moment: I don’t think I’ve had any.. I will when I meet Pedro Pascal.

My favourite bad habit: Romanticising people I barely know.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back to the time I met my ex and avoid him to change my timeline.

The best thing about fame: A lot of free gifts.

The worst thing about fame: People going too deep into your life!

From HT Brunch, November 08, 2025

Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Get to know... Rida Tharana
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On