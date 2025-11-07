Get to know... Rida Tharana

High point in life: My solo trip to Italy. Digital content creator Rida Tharana says she would never buy His and Hers products.

Low point in life: Every time someone makes an assumption about me on social media.

On my playlist: Nadaan Parinde, by A R Rahman and Mohit Chauhan; Love Me Not, by Ravyn Lenae; Unakkul Naane, by Bombay Jayashri, Harris Jayaraj, and Rohini.

One thing I would never buy: His and hers stuff. Hoodies, mugs, towels, none of it.

Today I’m craving: Rice, roti and bamboo shoot.

Last thing I ordered online: Skincare.

App I check before bed: Instagram.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t overthink. You’ll figure it out!

My favourite subject in school: Biology.

I’d swipe right on: A funny man.

My secret skill is: Disassociating mid-conversation, but still making sense.

A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Teleporting.

My favourite Sunday memory: Picnics with my favourite people.

My plans for next Sunday: Booking a fun workshop or going to a movie.

My most star-struck moment: I don’t think I’ve had any.. I will when I meet Pedro Pascal.

My favourite bad habit: Romanticising people I barely know.

If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back to the time I met my ex and avoid him to change my timeline.

The best thing about fame: A lot of free gifts.

The worst thing about fame: People going too deep into your life!

From HT Brunch, November 08, 2025

