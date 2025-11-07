Get to know... Rida Tharana
Digital content creator Rida Tharana (@Rida.Tharanaa) is remembering her solo Italy trip, shopping for skincare, and wishing she could meet Pedro Pascal
High point in life: My solo trip to Italy.
Low point in life: Every time someone makes an assumption about me on social media.
On my playlist: Nadaan Parinde, by A R Rahman and Mohit Chauhan; Love Me Not, by Ravyn Lenae; Unakkul Naane, by Bombay Jayashri, Harris Jayaraj, and Rohini.
One thing I would never buy: His and hers stuff. Hoodies, mugs, towels, none of it.
Today I’m craving: Rice, roti and bamboo shoot.
Last thing I ordered online: Skincare.
App I check before bed: Instagram.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t overthink. You’ll figure it out!
My favourite subject in school: Biology.
I’d swipe right on: A funny man.
My secret skill is: Disassociating mid-conversation, but still making sense.
A superpower/magic tool I wish I had: Teleporting.
My favourite Sunday memory: Picnics with my favourite people.
My plans for next Sunday: Booking a fun workshop or going to a movie.
My most star-struck moment: I don’t think I’ve had any.. I will when I meet Pedro Pascal.
My favourite bad habit: Romanticising people I barely know.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back to the time I met my ex and avoid him to change my timeline.
The best thing about fame: A lot of free gifts.
The worst thing about fame: People going too deep into your life!
From HT Brunch, November 08, 2025
