Get to know...Sayani Gupta

ByVeenu Singh
Feb 02, 2024 08:58 AM IST

At the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, the editor is screening a short film. High point: getting through Film and Television Institute of India. Low point: daily struggles. Would never buy animal print. Craving coffee. Last online order: hook rings for mother. Checks WhatsApp before bed. Advice to 18-year-old self: keep doing what you're doing. Favorite subject in school: Chemistry and history. Would swipe right on any travel plan. Favorite Sunday memory: waiting for father to bring snacks. Not star-struck. Favorite bad habit: too much caffeine. Would rewind time to revisit father. Best thing about fame: no queues. Worst thing about fame: constant recognition.

Currently I am: At the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival for the screening of Royal Stag Barrel Select Large Short Film, Badminton.

Sayani Gupta says she’s always craving coffee.
