Get to know... Varijashree Venugopal

Currently I am: Writing new music. Varijashree Venugopal wishes she could learn more languages.

High point in life: Showcasing my work Jazz al Parque in Colombia, Herbie Hancock’s International Jazz Day Concert, and the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

Low point in life: I’ve spent three decades shaping my voice. There have certainly been phases marked by doubt, experimentation and imposter syndrome.

On my playlist: Invocation, by Bobby McFerrin; Desafinado, by João Gilberto; Lingus, by Snarky Puppy.

One thing I would never buy: Anything that I wouldn’t use, such as a wrist watch.

Today I’m craving: A hot bowl of soupy noodles.

Last thing I ordered online: Jewellery.

App I check before going to bed: The alarm clock.

Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t give up! Keep going, and it’s all going to be worth it.

My favourite subject in school: Geography.

I’d swipe right on: Empathy, honesty.

My secret skill is: Cooking traditional South Indian food.

A superpower I wish I had: To learn more languages.

My favourite Sunday memory: Playing Chowka Bhaara and Alugulimane with cousins in the afternoon, and watching music concerts with Appa and Amma in the evening.

My plans for next Sunday: Meeting a friend for lunch, and then organising my wardrobe.

My most star-struck moment: Meeting Bobby McFerrin in Geneva in 2018. I was fortunate not only to witness his performance but also to be invited on stage for an impromptu session.

My favourite bad habit: Sleeping in late.

The best thing about fame: You get to use your talent to tell stories and create memories for people. Fame is responsibility too.

The worst thing about fame: You can lose sight of your bigger purpose. You can forget that art is greater than the greatest artist.

From HT Brunch, May 30, 2026

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