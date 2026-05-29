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    Get to know... Varijashree Venugopal

    Singer, songwriter, flautist Varijashree Venugopal (@Varijashree) loves a hot bowl of soupy noodles and sleeping in late. She would swipe right on someone honest and empathetic

    Published on: May 29, 2026 4:33 AM IST
    By Purnima Goswami Sharma
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    Currently I am: Writing new music.

    Varijashree Venugopal wishes she could learn more languages.
    Varijashree Venugopal wishes she could learn more languages.

    High point in life: Showcasing my work Jazz al Parque in Colombia, Herbie Hancock’s International Jazz Day Concert, and the Cape Town International Jazz Festival.

    Low point in life: I’ve spent three decades shaping my voice. There have certainly been phases marked by doubt, experimentation and imposter syndrome.

    On my playlist: Invocation, by Bobby McFerrin; Desafinado, by João Gilberto; Lingus, by Snarky Puppy.

    One thing I would never buy: Anything that I wouldn’t use, such as a wrist watch.

    Today I’m craving: A hot bowl of soupy noodles.

    Last thing I ordered online: Jewellery.

    App I check before going to bed: The alarm clock.

    Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: Don’t give up! Keep going, and it’s all going to be worth it.

    My favourite subject in school: Geography.

    I’d swipe right on: Empathy, honesty.

    My secret skill is: Cooking traditional South Indian food.

    A superpower I wish I had: To learn more languages.

    My favourite Sunday memory: Playing Chowka Bhaara and Alugulimane with cousins in the afternoon, and watching music concerts with Appa and Amma in the evening.

    My plans for next Sunday: Meeting a friend for lunch, and then organising my wardrobe.

    My most star-struck moment: Meeting Bobby McFerrin in Geneva in 2018. I was fortunate not only to witness his performance but also to be invited on stage for an impromptu session.

    My favourite bad habit: Sleeping in late.

    The best thing about fame: You get to use your talent to tell stories and create memories for people. Fame is responsibility too.

    The worst thing about fame: You can lose sight of your bigger purpose. You can forget that art is greater than the greatest artist.

    From HT Brunch, May 30, 2026

    Follow us on www.instagram.com/htbrunch

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