Green scene: Rental-home decor that’s kind to the walls and the Earth

It’s a strange kind of crossroads to be at. Environmental experts are worrying (rightly) that our cycle of buy-discard-buy is choking landfills and wasting resources. Financial experts are going on and on about how renting a home is better than sinking money into permanently owning one. Renting means eventually moving, discarding furniture that doesn’t fit, buying bulky new things that may not survive the next move. Don’t allow your dreams of eco-conscious living to crumble like yesterday’s cardboard boxes. Suren D’souza, principal architect at Deksha Design Studio, and Delhi-based interior designer Meghaa Bansall find a green way out. Invest in portable furniture that can be arranged differently in a new space, rather than be created to fit a specific corner. (ADOBE STOCK)