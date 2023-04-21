Do you overshare and overdo? Here’s the FYI on TMI

Spill the tea they said. But what about the tea stains? After Kanye West griped online that his estranged wife Kim Kardashian was keeping his children from him, she broke her silence by pointing out that he’d picked them up for school that very day. (Shutterstock)

Ask Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The actor recently wrote a three-page post on Instagram, clearing the air about his relationship with his estranged wife. “This is not an allegation but expressing my emotions”, he wrote. But he didn’t have to. His domestic life is nobody’s business but his own. Even if his wife continues to make public statements about their relationship.

Or ask Kim Kardashian, struggling to hold on to her privacy and dignity in the weeks after she filed for divorce from musician Kanye West in 2019. When West repeatedly complained on Instagram that he was being kept from their children, she ended up replying to one of his rants with this message: “Please stop with this narrative, you were just here this morning, picking up the kids for school.”

Or ask Olivia Wilde. The actor and director was on stage in Las Vegas this year, promoting her film Don’t Worry Darling, when she was served custody papers relating to the children she shares with estranged partner Jason Sudeikis. It was a public move for a private act. She later told the press that she “hated that this nastiness distracted from the work of so many different people and the studio,” she was representing.

In an age when it’s possible to track every move, air every thought and share every detail, what happens when someone else takes control over your story? And is it possible to take the high road when your reputation is under attack? Two therapists lay down guidelines for over-sharers.

*Take a neutral tone: Clinical psychologist Dr Vandita Dubey says it’s possible to make a statement that doesn’t directly attack or counter attack. “If the incident is upsetting or negative, do mention it. But keep it factual,” she says. “This way you are likely to come across as more credible and people are more likely to take your post seriously and not dismiss it as an emotional rant or a personal vendetta.”

*Watch the words: Don’t use abusive, derogatory language, it just gives the opposition one more area to attack. “When we post about what’s happening in our personal or romantic lives, we open gates for others to interfere,” says clinical psychologist Dr Gayatri Mehra.

*Mull over it. “Write what you want to say, but don’t post it immediately. Give it a few hours and then come back to it,” says Dr Dubey. Read it again. Chances are, it will seem too much even to you and you’ll tone it down or decide to avoid posting it.

*Imagine the implications. Most mature people know there is more than one side to any story. “When people sling mud in public, it’s just a spectacle for others. A dignified, short, to-the-point post may be better than a long rant or sob story, no matter how tempting it is to get into sordid details,” says Dr Dubey. This is likely to help you come across as mature and level-headed rather than an emotional wreck, she adds. Remember: potential employers also trawl social media. They tend to be wary of hiring people prone to emotional outbursts.

*Stay positive: When complaining about work, talk about how your struggles have helped you grow or more resilient or demonstrate a positive attribute or even show you are likely to be a dedicated/committed worker because you need the job. A potential employer must see you as an asset, not a liability, says Dr Dubey.

*Ask why: Over-sharing often comes from a place of emotional reactivity. “Before you post anything, think about why you are sharing it. Is it better to phone a friend or meet in person and rant/vent/share about something than to do it on social media?” asks Dr Dubey.

From HT Brunch, April 22, 2023

