It’s a Reel job: How experts shoot quick, cool videos for insta and more

We’re Instagrammers, of course we’re gonna hire a Reel director. We’re Instagrammers, of course we view the world in a vertical frame. We’re Instagrammers, of course we know our transition points, voiceover speed, 10-second rule and timelapse style. We’re Instagrammers, of course we know how repetitive the Of Course trend is getting.

A big challenge for those who shoot for Insta is how to make an ad not look like an ad. (Instagram/@parikagogia)