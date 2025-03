For years, Instagram was driven by a specific visual style: Airbrushed feeds, flattering angles, the illusion of effortless glam. We saw through that pretty quick. Being your authentic self today means showing off, warts and all. Instagram creators Kritika Khurana, Ankush Bahuguna and Isa Khan break down what it means to be real on the ’gram today.

Content creator Kritika Khurana says people want to see unfiltered conversations on Instagram. (INSTAGRAM/@THEBOHOGIRL)