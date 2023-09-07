The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel
On our radar: The Jonas-Turner divorce, Loch Ness monster toys, Smash Mouth nostalgia, flights for adults and more
This week, we’re
Boarding with dread. Korean Air is weighing passengers who board their flights. South Korea’s largest airline will calculate the average weight of the flier along with their carry-on bag. The data, collected at Incheon Airport between September 8 and September 19, will help explain how overall weight affects fuel consumption. No penalties for those who don’t meet weight limits. And your stuffed strolley is safe!
So on-board for this. Turkish-owned Corendon will soon be the first European airline with a separate section for adults. Those over 16 can choose to sit away from babies and toddlers on flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curaçao. Some AirAsia routes already do this.Imagine the bliss. But what about the hapless parents in the baby zone?
Chasing monsters. We mean Nessie. Hundreds joined a massive recent search for the creature believed to live in Scotland’s Loch Ness. They found nothing. The monster is based on a myth from the year 565, making it at least 1,458 years old. We’ll still buy Nessie plushies when we visit, though.