The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

ByHT Brunch Team
Sep 07, 2023 09:48 PM IST

On our radar: The Jonas-Turner divorce, Loch Ness monster toys, Smash Mouth nostalgia, flights for adults and more

This week, we’re

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner are ending their marriage of four years. By why is he resenting childcare? (Shutterstock)
Korean Air is weighing passengers for a short experiment. Don’t worry/ No penalties. (Adobestock)
Boarding with dread. Korean Air is weighing passengers who board their flights. South Korea’s largest airline will calculate the average weight of the flier along with their carry-on bag. The data, collected at Incheon Airport between September 8 and September 19, will help explain how overall weight affects fuel consumption. No penalties for those who don’t meet weight limits. And your stuffed strolley is safe!

Would you book seats in a special area to be away from babies on a flight? (Shutterstock)
So on-board for this. Turkish-owned Corendon will soon be the first European airline with a separate section for adults. Those over 16 can choose to sit away from babies and toddlers on flights between Amsterdam and the Caribbean island of Curaçao. Some AirAsia routes already do this.Imagine the bliss. But what about the hapless parents in the baby zone?

Who cares if the Loch Ness monster isn’t real. The myth is just as exciting. (Adobestock)
Chasing monsters. We mean Nessie. Hundreds joined a massive recent search for the creature believed to live in Scotland’s Loch Ness. They found nothing. The monster is based on a myth from the year 565, making it at least 1,458 years old. We’ll still buy Nessie plushies when we visit, though.

