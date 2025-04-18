Menu Explore
Kitsch, but cool: Fashion’s tackiest genre turns très chic

BySneha Krishnan
Apr 18, 2025 12:48 PM IST

Indian designers are re-inventing the game by going beyond maximalist motifs. Oh, it’s still loud and crazy. But there’s restraint and depth too

Kitsch is no longer just your auntie’s living room aesthetic. In 2025, it is fashion’s loudest genre – think temple bells painted on sneakers, street typography on saris, and every neon hue in the visible spectrum. We’ve come a long way from Manish Arora’s idea of sci-fi-sanskari flamboyance of two decades ago. It’s no longer about throwing clashing colours and prints together. It’s no longer playing up the peacock and paisley. Kitsch has grown up. What was once seen as ‘too much’ is now ‘just enough’. And even a glittery gimmick must have a detailed back story, as these experts show.

Capisvirleo does more than just pair loud items together. They use colours and prints intentionally.
Doh Tak Keh’s style is rooted in street art, vintage Bollywood posters and ’90s nostalgia.
Papa Don’t Preach outfits are over the top, but it’s all designed to create one cohesive style.
Manish Arora’s kitsch was sci-fi-sanskari with neon oms and mandalas. The style has grown up.
