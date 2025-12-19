Left on seen: Why every ping and text doesn’t need you to reply

It started with the BlackBerry. Those pre-smartphone devices put, for the first time, every incoming notification, on a single device. Early fans (you know who you are) would reach for the phone first thing in the morning, and start replying to texts and emails. Read receipts became tiny moral tests. Speed became a form of virtue. Shift your attitude from “I’m being rude” to “I’ll reply when I have the capacity.” (SHUTTERSTOCK)

Now, we’re snowed under. We clear unread messages mid-commute, we record voice notes between meetings, we’re half listening to an IRL story to respond to a DM, we jump when the phone pings. Friends expect instant reactions to Reels. Colleagues interpret a five-minute pause on Slack as a crisis. Family groups treat silence as a personal slight. Bank loan SMSes pop up in the morning, Uber wants reviews of every ride, Zomato nudges us to make recommendations. We’re sprinting through conversations that were never meant to be races. Who turned attentiveness into a competitive sport? Can we even RSVP no to reply culture? Some of us are trying.

Reset your clock. Bangaluru-based mindful leadership coach Mansi Talwar encourages people to reclaim control by establishing a “response rhythm”. Think of it as building reply windows instead of being available to everyone all the time.

At work, reply to non-urgent messages only during specific reply windows. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

At work, this means attending to non-urgent replies between 11am and 4 pm. “It’s impractical to vanish for a whole day,” she says, “but it’s equally impractical to live like a notification firefighter.” Put your reply hours in your signature or bio if it helps (“Replies slow,” “DMs later”).

For social and family chats, where emotions run hotter, she suggests tiny acknowledgments, so the silence isn’t misread as distance. A heart emoji, a “catch up later,” or even a small thumbs-up creates presence without pressure.

And when you’re tagged on a Reel or X post, Dubai-based etiquette coach Taylor Elizabeth advises drawing on that response rhythm. “Saw it, loved it, just not doing tags these days” acknowledges the gesture without being pulled into performative participation. Over time, she says, people adjust.

Play to your personality. For introverts, the exhaustion stems from overstimulation — digital chatter is simply small talk on steroids. Talwar advises “recovery pockets”: Turn off notifications for set periods, and let your brain reset before re-engaging.

Consider automating responses, such as: “In deep-focus mode until 3pm; expect a slower response”. (SHUTTERSTOCK)

For people-pleasers, the burnout comes from emotional labour (the fear that delayed replies might offend). She recommends “response reframing”: Shift your attitude from “I’m being rude” to “I’ll reply when I have the capacity.” Use gentle pre-emptive cues such as: “Hey, saw this — will respond properly later today.” It dissolves guilt before it forms.

Let the bots help. Auto-replies, once reserved for vacations and corporate formality, are emerging as the most practical antidote to this fatigue. “A neutral, consistent auto-reply takes the pressure off the individual and places it on the system,” says Talwar. Frame yours as soft, personal, respectful so it buys you time without apologies.

Consider automating every email response as “In deep-focus mode until 3pm; expect a slower response” to work emails from outside the organisation. It keeps distractions at bay and prevents the Gentle Reminders from piling up. “Out after 6pm IST; back tomorrow” lets global teams know when they’ll be heard.

Stick to it. Talwar adds that auto-replies, focus-mode notes, even bio disclaimers aren’t performative if they safeguard your peace. They’ll however turn into props if you’re still panic-checking your DMs every ten minutes.

But Sahil Gupta, a corporate content creator and tech lead based in Bhubaneswar, offers a needed counterweight: “Just because you or I are bad at texting doesn’t mean others should suffer for it. At work especially, people hold up entire decisions simply because they ‘don’t feel like replying’. That’s unfair. Others shouldn’t pay for our habits. We need a healthy balance.”

From HT Brunch, December 20, 2025

