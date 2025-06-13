Listicle: 10 de-influencers who keep content creation real

Christina Mychas @Christina.Mychas. The Canadian voice behind Minimalist-ish offers style tips and budget-conscious advice with a refreshing lack of sanctimony. Watch The $0 Styling Hack That Makes Your Closet Feel Brand New. Watch 10 Clothes You’ll ALWAYS Regret Buying. They’re more about self-awareness than about holding on to things. She also critiques Marie Kondo’s famous rule: “My kitchen spatula doesn’t Spark Joy but I need it”. That’s what we love. Christina Mychas offers budget-conscious advice with a refreshing lack of sanctimony.

Devamsha Gunput’s mantra: Financial independence is not about chasing wealth, but reclaiming choice.

Devamsha Gunput @Devamsha. Edinburgh-based Devamsha Gunput isn’t selling a financial glow-up. She’s un-selling the myth that flashy purchases set you free. Her mantra: Financial independence is not about chasing wealth, it’s about reclaiming choice. It’s the power to walk away from jobs, people and systems that shrink you. There are posts about compound interest, panic selling and saving. But mostly it’s about the quiet building of a life where your survival isn’t dependent on someone else.

Sabrina Pare’s advice is rooted in sustainability. She champions “granny hobbies” such as sewing.

Sabrina Pare @Sabrinaa_Pare. Her posts don’t dazzle, they ground. And they do it with honesty, restraint, and radical transparency. The advice is rooted in sustainability (cloth diapers, secondhand baby clothes, no-buy months, non-toxic essentials) but there’s room for flexibility. She champions what she calls the millennial return to “granny hobbies”: Gardening, sewing, mending, reusing, not as a trend, but as a way of life.

Laura Lyson urges followers to ask big questions: ‘Do you have anxiety or are you not eating enough?’

Laura Lyson @WildLyonsWellness. In an era when every symptom finds a diagnosis, and every diagnosis finds a product, Lyson asks big questions: “Do you actually have anxiety or are you not eating often enough?” “Do you have ADHD or brain fog, or are you working an unfulfilling job and have no hobbies?” This isn’t about green juices or cutting out animal protein and saturated fat. She urges followers to examine their routines before making drastic lifestyle changes.

Revant Himatsingka is giving food companies sleepless nights with his breakdowns of nutrition labels.

Revant Himatsingka @FoodPharmer. He’s been giving food companies sleepless nights with this calm breakdowns of nutrition labels. He points out which chips brand uses palm oil in India, but not in the US, which chocolate bar has less cocoa and milk than the Australian version. “Indians deserve better,” he believes. At Cannes this year, he almost ended up wearing a blazer featuring the eight legal notices he received from packaged-food brands.

Marques Brownlee offers product reviews mixed with cultural critique.

Marques Brownlee @MkBhd. Tech’s most trusted online voice offers almost as much product review as cultural critique. His 2023 review of Dyson’s $1,000 air-purifying headphones (“The dumbest product I’ve ever reviewed”) isn’t about a flawed gadget. It calls out innovation for innovation’s sake, and companies losing sight of everyday usefulness. He’s done everything from smartphones to EVs, saving us a lot of worry, and money.

Dermatologist Dr Angelo Landriscina busts viral claims about hair loss and skincare.

Dr Angelo Landriscina @DermAngelo. The board-certified dermatologist pushes back against tall claims, exaggerated effects and viral trends in beauty. In his signature #DermReacts videos, he goes after a “licensed hair-loss practitioner” who blamed nutrient-poor soil and genetically modified food for early balding: “If the soil lacked nutrients, the plants wouldn’t grow.” BTW, there’s no such thing as an anti-acne diet, either. He checked.

Shawna Ripari is a sharp critic of influencer capitalism and overconsumption.

Shawna Ripari @ShawnaRipari. She started off on a No Buy year, during which she saved $10,000 and confronted her compulsive beauty spending. She’s since become a sharp critic of influencer capitalism. Even mental health is selling consumption as care – you don’t need new purchases to self soothe or heal your inner child. In one video she blames “restock” videos for glamourising single-use plastics. She’s not wrong.

Carrie Dayton celebrates mid-size and plus-size fashion, as well as thrifting.

Carrie Dayton @DaytonCarrie. The Los Angeles-based creator posts honest, unfiltered takes on viral beauty and fashion products. She urges her audience to rethink impulse buys via videos about five over-hyped products that fell short (including Maybelline’s Line Stiletto eyeliner and Rare Beauty’s blush). Her platform also celebrates mid-size and plus-size fashion and thrifting. It stands for self-love and authenticity amid the clamour of consumerism.

Lucy Mountain shares realistic, accessible workouts and mental well-being over calorie counting.

Lucy Mountain @LucyMountain. Where most fitness influencers are obsessed with protein intake and toxic diets, Lucy offers evidence and empathy. She shares realistic, accessible workouts and mental well-being over calorie counting and fitting into a smaller size. “Being sold a workout program under the guise of ‘health’ and a ‘lifestyle change’ when it’s actually just about making your body smaller and lighter is entirely unethical,” she says in one video. This woman gets it.

