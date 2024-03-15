 Listicle: 10 holidays that immerse you into your favourite novels - Hindustan Times
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Listicle: 10 holidays that immerse you into your favourite novels

Listicle: 10 holidays that immerse you into your favourite novels

ByAnushree Nande
Mar 15, 2024 09:52 AM IST

These 10 real-world locations have been the settings for classics and recent bestsellers. Add a little literature to your next vacation

Hertfordshire, for the Bridgerton books. Julia Quinn’s stories are set in a fictional town in England’s Regency era. The social intrigue and spice more than make up for historical inaccuracies. The show is filmed at the 400-year-old Hatfield House, where Queen Elizabeth I spent much of her childhood. This is where Lady Trowbridge’s ball was filmed for Season 1. Parts of it were used as the interior of the Bridgertons’ London residence. Dashing rakes not included in the tour.

Bridgerton was filmed at the 400-year-old Hatfield House, where Queen Elizabeth I spent much of her childhood.
Bath is where Jane Austen set many of the scenes for Persuasion (above) and Northanger Abbey.
Rich, sensory descriptions in The God of Small Things transport readers to the Kerala backwaters.
The charm of summer in Italy comes alive in The Talented Mr. Ripley.
The swampy side of the US is almost a character in itself in the 2022 film.
In Still Life, scenes unfold in Florence and the Tuscan countryside.
All the Light We Cannot See brings alive the walled town in northwestern France.
The 2024 Netflix show based on David Nicholls’s 2009 book makes Greece look so sexy.
Hildebrand is the queen of the summer beach read and sets many of her tales in the 19th-century port.
The series version of Apples Never Fall is out soon, and was filmed in Queensland.
