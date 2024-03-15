Listicle: 10 holidays that immerse you into your favourite novels

Hertfordshire, for the Bridgerton books. Julia Quinn’s stories are set in a fictional town in England’s Regency era. The social intrigue and spice more than make up for historical inaccuracies. The show is filmed at the 400-year-old Hatfield House, where Queen Elizabeth I spent much of her childhood. This is where Lady Trowbridge’s ball was filmed for Season 1. Parts of it were used as the interior of the Bridgertons’ London residence. Dashing rakes not included in the tour.

