Listicle: 10 Jane Austen characters we’ve loved on screen

Anne Hathaway, Becoming Jane (2007). When Jane Austen died in 1817, her family censored many parts of her life and thought it’s best she was remembered as docile Aunt Jane. But Hathaway reminds us that she was also an ambitious, passionate young woman, once in love with Tom Lefroy (James McAvoy). Her lines are almost missiles: “What value is there in an introduction when you cannot even remember my name, indeed can barely stay awake in my presence.”

In Becoming Jane, Anne Hathaway reminded us that Jane Austen was passionate and ambitious.