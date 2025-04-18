Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 Jane Austen characters we’ve loved on screen

ByKanika Sharma
Apr 18, 2025 01:53 PM IST

It’s the 250th anniversary of Jane Austen’s birth. Obviously, we picked the 10 best actors who brought her characters to life on screen

Anne Hathaway, Becoming Jane (2007). When Jane Austen died in 1817, her family censored many parts of her life and thought it’s best she was remembered as docile Aunt Jane. But Hathaway reminds us that she was also an ambitious, passionate young woman, once in love with Tom Lefroy (James McAvoy). Her lines are almost missiles: “What value is there in an introduction when you cannot even remember my name, indeed can barely stay awake in my presence.”

In Becoming Jane, Anne Hathaway reminded us that Jane Austen was passionate and ambitious.
Colin Firth won us over as Mr Darcy in Pride and Prejudice (1995).
As the 21st century Lizzie, Ashley Clement was sharp and hilarious in The Lizzie Bennett Diaries (2012).
We love the 1995 adap of Sense and Sensibility, thanks to Emma Thompson’s subtle Elinor.
Judi Dench made us all squirm as Lady Catherine de Bourgh in Pride & Prejudice (2005).
Nadira Babbar was perfect as the Punjabi version of Mrs Bennet in Bride and Prejudice (2004).
Cosmo Jarvis made for a charming Frederick in Persuasion (2022).
JJ Feild was the perfect sexy tease as Henry in Northanger Abbey (2007).
We were so invested in Amrita Puri’s Behenji Turned Mod arc in Aisha (2010).
Alicia Silverstone was the perfect chaotic Emma for the MTV generation in Clueless (1995).
Follow Us On