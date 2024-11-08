Listicle: 10 love triangles we’re equilaterally rooting for

Challengers (2024). It’s no surprise that two tennis players would fall for Zendaya. It’s no surprise that they’d ruin their careers (and lives) trying to be worthy of her too. What is surprising in Luca Guadagnino’s story of competition and conjugation is that the two men have a more exciting bromance with each other than with the woman they love. It tweaks the old dynamic and makes the matches much more exciting to watch.

