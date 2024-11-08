Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 love triangles we’re equilaterally rooting for

ByKarishma Kuenzang
Nov 08, 2024 09:58 AM IST

BFFs falling for the same girl, kidnap twists, murders, bromances. These 10 three-way love stories play with geometry and our feelings

Challengers (2024). It’s no surprise that two tennis players would fall for Zendaya. It’s no surprise that they’d ruin their careers (and lives) trying to be worthy of her too. What is surprising in Luca Guadagnino’s story of competition and conjugation is that the two men have a more exciting bromance with each other than with the woman they love. It tweaks the old dynamic and makes the matches much more exciting to watch.

It’s no surprise that two tennis players would fall for Zendaya in Challengers.
Manmarziyaan has the old cliché: Married woman chases an old lover, with the help of a smitten husband.
Romancing two brothers should be a red flag. Yet Belly does it anyway, in The Summer I Turned Pretty.
The Betty-Archie-Veronica triangle is a tale as old as time. Zoya Akhtar gave it a faux-desi spin.
Are you Team Ben or Team Paxton? Paxton is older and hotter, but Ben is caring and witty.
Rani is forced into an arranged marriage with Rishu. But Rishu’s cousin Neel is fit and charming. Uh oh.
In Sex Education, Maeve and Otis are meant to be. Or are they?
BFFs Bhawra and Kattanni fall in love with the girl they kidnap, in Roohi.
In Mismatched, Rishi and Dimple realise that love is not about choosing, but knowing themselves first.
Bareilly Ki Barfi is a tangle of drama, chaos, and confusion. But it’s hilarious.
