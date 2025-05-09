Menu Explore
Listicle: 10 movies that were way ahead of their time

ByTanisha Saxena
May 09, 2025 05:00 AM IST

The Truman Show predicted our performative lives. Gattaca warned of DNA as destiny. in Her, a man fell in love with an OS. These 10 movies depicted reality before it happened

Gattaca (1997). Gene editing, custom-making babies, DNA tests that determine your job, your status and who you can love. Andrew Niccol’s sci-fi film is less about the tech and more about the drama. It came eight years before the human genome was sequenced. But even now, when we watch naturally conceived Vincent (Ethan Hawke) cheat his way to becoming an astronaut, we’re rooting for him.

Gattaca (1997) showed gene editing eight years before the human genome was sequenced.
The Truman Show raised questions of consent and authenticity before they became a thing.
The 1996 film Fire showed a lesbian relationship, something Indians are still uncomfortable with.
Burnout? Quiet Quitting? They’re terms you’d not expect to see in Office Space, a 1999 film.
Twelve years ago, a man falling in love with his operating system seemed odd but cute. Today, it’s reality.
Network captures the start of journalism’s downward slide, long before the chaos of cable news.
Fight Club addressed the question of what it means to be a man in 1999.
Donnie Darko had existential dread before Gen Z TikTokers made it cool.
François Truffaut’s film, The 400 Blows, is an ancestor to Netflix’s series Adolescence.
Westworld was a warning about using humanoid robots for pleasure.
