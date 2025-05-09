Listicle: 10 movies that were way ahead of their time

Gattaca (1997). Gene editing, custom-making babies, DNA tests that determine your job, your status and who you can love. Andrew Niccol’s sci-fi film is less about the tech and more about the drama. It came eight years before the human genome was sequenced. But even now, when we watch naturally conceived Vincent (Ethan Hawke) cheat his way to becoming an astronaut, we’re rooting for him.

