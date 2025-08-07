Listicle: 10 new product drops we’re obsessing over

LiberLive C1 Stringless Smart Guitar.Purists will hate it. But the stringless LiberLive C1 is less a reinvention and more a reimagining of what a guitar can be. It ditches strings for light-sensitive LED sensors. You “play” by tapping along an illuminated fretboard, translating every gesture into sound with startling precision. It also pairs with a companion app, which offers real-time riff tutorials and loop recording. The stringless LiberLive C1 guitar will have haters. Don’t be one of them.

The Ember mug lets you choose your perfect heat and holds it for 80 minutes.

Ember Mug 2. For anyone who’s ever microwaved the same coffee twice, here’s a sleek upgrade. Unlike most mugs with preset temps, Ember lets you choose your perfect heat (48°C to 62°C) and holds it for 80 minutes (or all day on its heated coaster). It’s matte, minimal, and smart enough to remember your settings, sleep when idle, and wake when you pour. It doesn’t just warm coffee, it eliminates the need to.

Pat McGrath’s glass setting spray gives you unreal porcelain skin.

Pat McGrath Glass 001 Setting Spray. The magic behind last year’s viral beauty moment at the Maison Margiela show, where models showed off unreal porcelain skin, only to peel it off in one quick move. This is Mother at her best. Her light-reflective spray doesn’t just set makeup, it delivers radiance without a hint of slip or shine, making it as runway-ready as it is real-world wearable.

The Eureka Forbes pet grooming kit takes the mess out of pet care.

Eureka Forbes Buddy Pet Grooming Kit. The 2025 edition combines a vacuum with a soft-bristle brush to de-shed furbabies with minimal fuss. This year’s refinements are telling: Hypoallergenic bristles for sensitive skin, a noise-dampening motor to keep pets calm, modular attachments that adapt across fur types and temperaments. From aloof Persians to excitable Poms, it takes the mess out of pet care.

Nike’s recovery shoe might outwork your physiotherapist.

Nike x Hyperice Hyperboot. Could this recovery shoe outwork your physiotherapist? It’s certainly trying. The dual air-bladders and built-in thermal tech keep the foot and ankle in spa-like comfort as you recover from injury. There’s also an app with customisable settings to fine-tune your healing. The boot doesn’t look like medical gear. And yes, both Sha’Carri Richardson and Jayden Daniels swear by it.

We need the KIRE-NA gel markers. They have dual tips, fast-drying ink, and cute colours.

Pilot KIRE-NA gel markers. Earlier this year, Japan’s Good Design and Stationery Grand Prix honoured these markers for their sleek, translucent body and built-in Kichinto Guide that keeps lines straight, even on the curve of a notebook spine. Dual tips (soft chisel and precise bullet), fast-drying ink, and a palette of bold hues and soft pastels turn everyday journalling into cutting-edge art.

Yunzii’s typewriter keyboard is a retro-modern fantasy at your fingertips.

YUNZII QL75 keyboard. A retro-modern fantasy at your fingertips. It clacks like an old-timey device. But the built-in stand cradles your phone or tablet as you work, while its gasket-mounted design cushions every keystroke. It’s got matte chrome keycaps, swappable switches, and tri-mode connectivity (Bluetooth, 2.4 GHz, and USB-C). Available in dusky pink or deep green — to complete the ’60s cosplay.

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses let you make calls, live-translate conversations and stream music.

Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses. At first glance, they look like Wayfarers or the sleeker new Skyler frames. But they’re smarter than they look. They integrate Meta AI to let you make calls, live-translate conversations, stream music, snap photos, or send messages on Instagram and WhatsApp—all hands-free. The creepy future is here. You’re looking at it. It’s looking back at you.

Eufy’s vacuum-mop cleans corners, air-dries, refills and even dispenses detergent.

Eufy S1 Pro vacuum-mop. Most robot vacuums claim to multi-task. This one actually does. It scrubs, suctions, self-cleans, air-dries, refills, and even dispenses detergent, without you needing to hover. The 170 RPM mop refreshes itself with ozonated water, it sucks out dust that’s been living rent-free for weeks. It tackles actual corners (finally), and looks like a runaway espresso machine. Early adopters on Reddit are calling it a “game-changer”.

The Jetboil stove might just make us consider going camping.

Jetboil Flash 1.0L stove. The upgraded Fast Boil System might make overnight hikes more comfy. It boils water in just 120 seconds (perfect for your trail latte or ramen fix). There’s a colour-changing heat indicator, intuitive turn-and-click ignition, and new grip-friendly design. Everything, including the burner and stabiliser, nests neatly into its 1.0L cup. Add Jetboil’s accessories — coffee press, pot support, or hanging kit — for a full gourmet setup under the stars.

From HT Brunch, August 09, 2025

