Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: All is well

Hair: Medium length on top and short on the sides. We used the powerful Dyson Supersonic Hairdryer on damp hair to style and give it the required shape, lift, texture, and volume. The sleek and multi-function dryer prevents extreme heat damage and protects the hair’s natural moisture and shine, making it ideal to use, even daily.

Brows: Defined and narrow.

Face: Good, clear skin. We applied the Daily Advance Ultra Hydrating Lotion from Cetaphil to nourish the skin. The moisturiser keeps the skin hydrated for almost 24 hours, making it look and feel both soft and healthy.

Lips: Thick fresh lips. We used the Red Vine Lip Balm from Pilgrim to soften the lips and give them a bit of sheen.

Others: Crisp white cotton shirt with a dual-coloured collar.

Grooming and wellness

There’s more to wellness for men than spa therapies, meditating, using candles or playing ambient music. Wellness covers your mind, body and all the senses of sound, sight, touch, smell and feel.

The mind

Mind wellness is more than just mental health. It is positivity, attitude, and an integral part of any wellness experience. Mind wellness greatly influences all the other areas of a wellness lifestyle.

Men cry, men feel, men think, men worry, and men have extremes of emotions as well. Getting in touch, accepting, sharing, analysing, and showing your feelings is therefore extremely important and a great energy release, the effects of which show instantly on your body.

My wellness tip: Have positive thoughts, because how we feel inside always reflects on how we look on the outside.

The senses

Each of our five senses contributes to wellness. Tuning into touch, taste, smell, sound, and sight can unlock answers in ourselves. They can also help you guard against dangerous decisions and affect the way you way you feel about yourself and resultingly how you groom yourself.

The sense of smell helps you pick the right fragrance and choose the right product. The sense of touch allows you to know how a product feels against your skin or hair and the sense of sight allows you to appreciate how you look.

My wellness tip: When we are in tune with our senses, we learn to see right from wrong.

The body

Wellness for the body includes what you eat, drink, and consume and is much more than what you see on the surface. It contributes greatly to how you feel, look and how your body works.

It is extremely important to consume as much ‘real’ and ‘natural’ food as possible. Organic food and snacks are always better than those that aren’t.

My wellness tip: A good, balanced, and chemical free diet will not only help your body but also do wonders for both your skin and hair.

Five benefits of using natural and organic products for your skin and hair:

1.Using natural and organic skincare products can reduce skin irritation, prevent allergies, and (normally) don’t cause any adverse reactions or harmful side effects.

2.Natural and organic products are time tested. Many ingredients that are included in modern organic grooming products have been used for centuries, developed from ancient remedies that have been known for their incredible benefits.

3.If you wouldn’t eat it, don’t put it on your skin! Our skin is very absorbent, and when you use products such as moisturisers, cleansers and toners, the ingredients within these are getting absorbed into our bodies. Chemical toxins are very destructive whereas natural products, which are made from flower and plant extracts, are designed to nourish our bodies, and normally do nothing but good.

4.Organic and natural skincare products are very cost effective when compared to their non-natural alternatives, especially as the quality of the ingredients means you can use less, which in turn means the product will last longer over time. While some chemical-based products may be cheaper, you end up needing to use a lot of them - putting layer after layer of moisturiser on as your skin still feels dry, therefore having to buy more of it, and costing you more in the long run.

5.Using natural and organic products is much better for the environment.

Grooming products that contain chemicals can have a very damaging impact on the environment, sprays and perfumes that are released into the atmosphere can be very harmful, as well as the manufacturing process that takes place to create them. If you use natural and organic skincare products not only, will you reap the benefits of beautiful skin, but also can enjoy them without harming the environment.

Product reviews

My review and pick of the best new natural and organic wellbeing products to use for your body, hair, and skin:

Body:

1. Ayurvedic natural supplements

The oil filled Ayurvedic natural and organic supplements

The range of fast release oil filled Ayurvedic natural and organic supplements by Ayur Vridhi provide vitamins and oxidants for your overall wellbeing.

The range of these chemical free and all natural Ayurvedic supplements are formulated to give you a youthful body and buoyant skin. Unlike conventional capsules, these release immediately after consumption. The range includes variants like Black Cumin, Pomegranate, Fenugreek and mixed formulations like Turmeric, Ginger, Garlic, Black Pepper & Vitamin E. Each ingredient has its own benefits for your skin, hair, and overall wellbeing and health.

2. Tulsi drops and apple cider vinegar

Apple cider vinegar improves digestion and tulsi drops help build your immunity

The products from HealthVit promote a healthy lifestyle and cater to specific needs.

The Tulsi drops are made with extracts of five types of plant variants and are rich in antioxidants. They help build your immunity, reduce inflammation, and fight harmful microbes. The apple cider vinegar made is with the goodness of mother vinegar and naturally fermented Himalayan apple juice and helps in weight management, improves digestion, boosts energy and immunity, and helps to flush out the toxins from your system.

3. Immunity gummies

These gummies promote muscle health, improve breathing

The Curcumin gummies from Yours Truly boosts your immune system.

Kick start your day with two of these mango flavoured Curcumin enriched gummies. They aid good digestion, promote muscle health, improve breathing, and stimulate brain function. Turmeric is a great antioxidant with anti-inflammatory properties and reduces the risk of heart problems, cancer and improves your skin with its anti-ageing qualities. The gummies are 100% vegan, gluten-free, allergen-free, and yummy!

Skin:

1. Face masque and body pack

The face masque helps reduce pimples

The face and body pack from Iremia are ideal for your summer skin care regime.

The face masque helps reduce black spots and pimples while retaining the skins natural sheen and texture. Contains white rose which stimulates collagen, reduces redness, and calms the skin. Suitable for men with oily and acne-prone skin. Meanwhile, the body pack exfoliates dead skin, gives a natural glow, and detoxifies it. The key ingredient is Lavender oil which also reduces nervous exhaustion and relaxes the body.

2. Oil control serum

Use a few drops of this on clean skin just before bed

The oil control serum by Ethiko is ideal for oily or acne prone skin.

This serum reduces excess sebum production and is loaded with the goodness of organic argan, jojoba, and essential oils like peppermint, tea tree, lavender, and bergamot that keep the skin fresh while fighting acne-causing bacteria. To apply, use a few drops on clean skin, just before bed. Wake up to nourished and smooth skin.

3. Foot care

Add to some warm water in a basin and soak your feet for about ten to fifteen minutes

The foot soak salts by Dr.Foot helps nourish, soothe, and relax tired and dry feet.

Enriched with Epsom and sea salts as well as Peppermint and Tea Tree oils, this foot soak helps relieve stubborn skin issues, foot, and toenail odour, cracked heels, and athlete’s foot. The formulation helps relax sore, dry, tired feet and to maintain soft healthy skin and nails. To use, add to some warm water in a basin and soak your feet for about ten to fifteen minutes. Ideally, at the end of a long tiring day. Feels blissful!

Hair:

1. Biotin

This helps strengthen brittle hair

The plant-based Biotin supplement by Smart Greens helps with healthier and stronger hair.

This natural Biotin powder is derived from the Sesbania herb which helps control hair fall and hair thinning. It also helps strengthen brittle hair. Biotin improves blood circulation in the scalp for healthy follicles and helps regenerate hair growth. To consume, just add one spoon in 200ml of water. Ideal for men with scanty hair as well as for those who have hair loss and premature greying.

2. Shampoo and conditioner:

Use them thrice every week for best results

The shampoo and conditioner combo by Anveya works wonders for your hair.

The keratin protein enriched shampoo made with Ferment oil hair complex is a mix of argan, green tea seed, camellia seed, almond and sunflower seed oils. It nourishes the hair, reduces split ends and rebuilds the hair strength while the conditioner reduces breakage, frizz and makes the hair soft and smooth. Use thrice weekly. Always shampoo first, then rinse well and apply the conditioner for a few minutes thereafter.

3. Hair oil

The hair oil contains moringa which helps prevent scalp dryness

The Ayurvedic hair oil by Nourish Mantra thickens the hair and promotes hair growth.

This Ayurvedic hair oil is enriched with natural oils like Hemp Seed, which has a host of benefits, Moringa which helps prevent scalp dryness, Bhringraj which promotes hair growth, and Fenugreek is perfect for lush and thick hair. Apply once weekly, ideally overnight on both the scalp and the hair and allow the oil to work its magic overnight.

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, June 6, 2021

