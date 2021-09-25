Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: The A to Z of men’s style

Decoding the lead look

Hair: Medium length, messy and uneven. Wet and unwieldy under the shower.

Brows: Trimmed and shaped.

Face: Clean shaved, fresh smooth skin. We used the Cade shaving cream by L’Occitane Homme for a moisturising, nick free shave and applied the Anagh face oil by Vedix to address pigmentation.

Lips: Thick, moist, and kissable lips.

Others: A single stud in the ear. A very defined and chiselled upper body.

Accessories: The last to be put on, but the first to be seen. Less is always more. Always match them with your look and the dominant colour of your clothes. Brown with brown or black with black.

Belts: They do a lot more than hold your pants up in place. Slim over thick and the buckles must be as discreet as possible. Choose between formal or casual.

Colour: It sets the mood, makes a statement, and reflects your personal style. Choose the colour based on your skin tone, personality, occasion, season, and time of day. You have the option to wear pastels, jewel tones, light, dark, neutrals of eye-catching neon.

Drawstring pants: The leisurewear staple. Must have a relaxed fit and make you feel and look both comfortable and laid back. Normally in light day colours. Go in for soft fabrics that feel light, airy and like second skin.

Embroidery: Embroidery embellishes and decorates a garment, using stitches in silks and yarns, and sometimes including sequins, beads, feathers, pearls and even real silver or gold. Less is always more. Subtle and minimal embroidery, will always make you look chic and sophisticated.

Fabrics: They are the starting point of what you wear. They can be woven or non-woven, knitted or felted and range from cotton to organdie, silk to georgette, pannier to jersey, tweed, velvet, cotton, drill, linen and more. Available in every spectrum of colours, weights and prints imaginable.

Gathering: A sewing technique that reduces the length of piece of fabric, so a longer piece can match and be attached to a shorter one. It is used to manage, a source of fullness — such as on a cuff or sleeve of a shirt or jacket.

Hats: An old school accessory that’s made quite the comeback. Always choose a stye that flatters your face shape and place it at an angle that accentuates your features. Made with a variety of materials including cotton, wool, straw and felt.

Indigo: The colour that revolutionised jeans. Has its origins in India and is one of our first and biggest fashion contributions to the world. Originally used on denim, but now extensively found on just about everything else.

Jumpsuits: Formerly industrial gear, but now a full full-fledged fashion trend. They may be worn with or without shoulder straps and will give you casual street look. You may wear them on their own or over a vest or top. Only fit for casual or street wear.

Kilts: A traditional knee length men’s skirt with pleats, often associated with Scotland or Celtic culture. They are now made as casual wear in a variety of materials. Bet you didn’t know that when the nights become cold, this garment is removed and is spread out to create a blanket to keep the wearer warm.

Lining: Lining is an inner layer of fabric, like silk or (fake) fur, that provides a polished finish, concealing any seams or construction details on the inner side of garments. Linings can also add a layer of insulation or reinforce shapes and silhouettes. Modern day lining is often stitched on to be seen than hidden, especially under casual and formal jackets.

Military: One of the strongest menswear influences that has defined the way we dress, even if we aren’t in the army, air force or navy. Has shaped gym wear, sportswear, casual clothing, and even formal wear to a large extent.

Necktie: The staple of men’s work and formal wear. Keep them slim, avoid loud or bold prints and ensure they end just over the belt (and not any lower). You may choose contrasts or match the tie to the colour of your shirt and jacket. Change your tie frequently, to make your looks appear different.

Outdated: Old or out of use trends, looks, garments and accessories. Does not refer to things that have been written off, but most certainly those that don’t deserve to be worn or put on show in present times. Best kept at the back of your wardrobe or given out in charity.

Pyjamas: Home and comfort wear. The garment made a comeback with the pandemic and is here to stay. Choose soft and ventilated fabrics. They have the inherent quality to keep you cool in summer and warm in winter. A loose fit is ideal and recommended.

Quilted jackets: A winter garment. Must be lightweight, reversable and ideally waterproof. Looks good in most colours especially white, black, silver, and dark shades of blue.

Raincoats: Protective clothing designed to keep you dry in a downpour. Available in everything from transparent, printed to bright block colours. Hoods are optional but recommended to keep you better protected.

Shoes: Not as discreet as they used to be. They come in a variety of shapes, colours, sizes, textures, materials, and forms. Worn for everything from sports, office, casual to formal wear.

T-shirts: The worlds most common fashion garment. Available as v – neck, round neck or sometimes fitted with collars. Can be worn for sports, casual or semi formal dressing. Every guy needs a couple, if not more in his wardrobe.

Underwear: Second skin for most. They are designed to give you the right support but can also enhance your sex appeal. Choose cotton over all else and a style or shape that you find either comfortable or look sexy in.

Vintage: Old but timeless styles. Often sought after garments and accessories that may look ageless. A collector’s favourite. Describes both a style as well as a time period. Includes waistcoats, bell bottoms, footwear, certain styles of jeans, safari suits and bush shirts!

Watch: An accessory that has constantly reinvented itself. Tells a lot more than just the time and speaks for itself, before you do. Watches may be digital, with a classic dial, an assortment of straps, or come fully loaded with features or new age tech.

X- ray vision: Not sci-fi anymore. It’s now being incorporated on eyewear. Soon enough you will be able to see things that were never meant to be seen by the naked eye.

Yoke: A yoke is a shaped pattern piece that forms part of a garment, usually fitting around the neck and shoulders or around the hips to provide support for looser parts of the garment.

Zippers: Zippers are hookless fasteners. They have two rows of ‘teeth’ that slide together to bind and fasten openings on bags, jeans, jackets or trousers. Until the 80’s they were hidden and concealed but are now intentionally stitched on garments and accessories to be noticed and seen.

Stylish tech

My pick of four new design based functional tech products that will add to your style quotient:

1. The Dyson lightCycle morph floor light

The lamp reduces the strain on your eyes, kills harmful blue light from your screens or devices and improves your sleep patterns

This award-winning advanced tech-based designer light from Dyson looks just as good as it functions. It reduces the strain on your eyes, kills harmful blue light from your screens or devices, improves your sleep patterns (the secret to looking well groomed), while tracking and maintaining the optimum daylight based on your geographic location.

The sleek light can transform your favourite corner in the house from a stylish workstation in the day to an ambient setting at night, cosy enough for a hot date, hook up or a snuggle on the couch. The white & silver colour makes it look and feel very modern and futuristic, but it yet manages to lift either a contemporary or minimalist interior setting.

2. The FitBit Luxe

The fitbit has a light stainless-steel case and narrow display, with a fashion jewellery like look and fee (Digital Ads, Print Ads, Packaging, Signage, Social, Email, Web, PR)

The new FitBit Luxe is a fashion forward fitness and wellness tracker designed to make you take a more holistic approach to your health and wellness.

The breakthrough design of this slim, sleek smart watch has a soft, gentle shape that sits on your wrist. It has a light stainless-steel case and narrow display, with a fashion jewellery like look and feel. The watch has the level of precision needed to enable its advanced sensor technology which tracks your heart, sleep patterns and stress levels. This gender-neutral smart watch is perfect for boys, men, and everyone in-between!

3. The over-ear bluetooth headphones from Philips

The headset comes with an active noise cancellation function which can be changed to ambient mode as and when necessary

The lightweight but heavy duty range of headsets from Philips are stylish and functional and a must have for those of you who like an excellent audio or acoustic experience while yet making a strong style statement.

They come with an active noise cancellation function which can be changed to ambient mode as and when necessary. With a long playtime, a quick charge option, these high–res headphones are equipped with touch controls, and Google assistant to manage your next move. It also includes built-in mic and echo cancellation. The neckband variant offers both comfort and convenience.

4. The misfit trimmer by boAt

The has a continuous usage of about 90 minutes, while a digital display keeps you well informed about it

In a market overwhelmed with trimmers, the affordable T150 from Misfit is both functional and practical. The unit has a retro look and feel, but luckily, the features are modern.

For starters, it has a continuous usage of about 90 minutes, while a digital display keeps you well informed about the trimmer. The titanium blade ensures it stays free of corrosion or rust and offers a precise trim, even for hard-to-reach areas. The device allows both a wet and dry shave and can be charged conveniently on any USB adaptor, including your laptop!

The author is an image, style and grooming consultant and trainer.

From HT Brunch, September 26, 2021

