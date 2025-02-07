No love triangle: How to balance work, sleep, and socialising

Back in the day, a happy life had three ingredients: food, shelter, clothing. Then, in 1943, American psychologist Abraham Maslow slapped on more layers of human needs and set up a hierarchy. In addition to the basics, humans also needed to be feel safe, confident and emotionally and creatively fulfilled. And for years, it worked. Now, we’ve stretched ourselves so thin today that we’ve gone back to three basics: Work, sleep, socialising.

The math ain’t mathing. How can we work, hang out with the besties, and get eight hours of sleep too? (ADOBE STOCK)