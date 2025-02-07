Menu Explore
Search Search
Friday, Feb 07, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

No love triangle: How to balance work, sleep, and socialising

ByChristalle Fernandes
Feb 07, 2025 02:13 PM IST

Work, socialise, sleep. It’s getting impossible to even do the three basics. Why is the bare minimum so out of reach these days?

Back in the day, a happy life had three ingredients: food, shelter, clothing. Then, in 1943, American psychologist Abraham Maslow slapped on more layers of human needs and set up a hierarchy. In addition to the basics, humans also needed to be feel safe, confident and emotionally and creatively fulfilled. And for years, it worked. Now, we’ve stretched ourselves so thin today that we’ve gone back to three basics: Work, sleep, socialising.

The math ain’t mathing. How can we work, hang out with the besties, and get eight hours of sleep too? (ADOBE STOCK)
The math ain’t mathing. How can we work, hang out with the besties, and get eight hours of sleep too? (ADOBE STOCK)
Find the balance that works for you. It makes no sense to be peer-pressured into achieving it all. (ADOBE STOCK)
Find the balance that works for you. It makes no sense to be peer-pressured into achieving it all. (ADOBE STOCK)
Make time for what you can keep up with, whether it’s sleeping in or pulling all-nighters to work. (ADOBE STOCK)
Make time for what you can keep up with, whether it’s sleeping in or pulling all-nighters to work. (ADOBE STOCK)
rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, February 07, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On