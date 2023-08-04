Pets v/s pettiness: When the world can’t adjust to furry friends

Pets, they say, are basically babies that never grow up. Adults on the other hand, can be total babies when it comes to recognising a pet as a member of the family. As more Indians welcome a dog or cat into their households, they’re grappling with the everyday responsibility of keeping an animal alive and happy. They’re also realising how dismissive the world can be towards a pet parent. See how it’s spawning new complications, at home and in the world beyond. Teething is common among puppies. They will chew on everything, furniture to flip-flops, till you train them to stick to their chew toys. (Shutterstock)

New pet parents find that they must navigate tricky territory. House guests, especially older relatives, believe it’s good manners for an animal to be locked away, or leashed. But it’s as much the animal’s home as it is the humans’. (Shutterstock)

Dr Joshi now counsels every potential pet parent on whether they’re ready to for multiple daily walks, interaction, constant care and responsibility for at least the next 10 years. “Younger dogs need regular de-worming, vaccination and annual check-ups; older ones need bi-annual ECGs, X-rays and blood tests,” he says. Most families are surprised to learn that big dogs need a room-sized space to themselves and are not a good idea in apartments and small homes. At workplaces, there is now greater sensitivity towards pet parents. There’s less stigma when one takes time off to care for them. (Shutterstock)

New pet parents, then, find that they have to navigate tricky territory. House guests expect an animal to be locked away or leashed in a corner for the duration of their visit. “But it’s as much the animal’s home as it is ours,” argues Utpal Khot, a social-media strategist who fosters animals in need in his Navi Mumbai home. “Some people have made up their minds that my place is unclean and unhygienic, which is not true,” he says. “My wife, our 12-year-old son and I clean up after our pets.” On Reels, what doesn’t go viral is the everyday responsibility of keeping an animal alive and happy. And how casually dismissive the world can be towards a pet parent. (Instagram/@redpaws)

Official note

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON