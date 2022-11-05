Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Prateek Sadhu: Of non-desi pickles and radish dishes

Prateek Sadhu: Of non-desi pickles and radish dishes

Published on Nov 05, 2022 02:30 AM IST

Q What are the pickles I can make myself at home? Something other than the usual ones? —Tusharika, Mumbai In India we are used to pickles made with oil and spices

ByPrateek Sadhu

Pickle Talk

Q What are the pickles I can make myself at home? Something other than the usual ones?

—Tusharika, Mumbai

In India we are used to pickles made with oil and spices. But there are also different ways to make pickles using vinegar, sugar and salt. These three

then become the base of the pickle. I usually take radishes, chillies, carrots etc, and soak them in this mix. Take any vegetable you like, which can be consumed raw. Add herbs that you prefer. I also add peppercorn to the ones I make at home. For a fancier touch, you can also pickle rose petals in this!

Radish Routine

Q What are some non-Indian dishes in which I can use radish?  

—Jasmine, Via Instagram

Radish is my favourite veggie to eat. I put some salt, pepper and oil, on it and bake it. Then convert that into salad, as radish has a nice sweetness; when you bake it, you can taste the sugar. Add Korean chilli pepper, salt, vinegar, sugar and soy, and make a salad out of it. To reduce the flatulence, just salt the radish before baking or cooking it.

Known for making a mark in the world food scenario with his previous restaurant Masque, and his focus on indigenous Indian ingredients, Prateek now is working with a lot of Indian communities to research for his next venture

From HT Brunch, November 5, 2022

