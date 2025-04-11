Pro vision: How professional photographers get the best shots

Put down the camera for a minute. The best shots, as most photographers will tell you, have nothing to do with equipment. Sure, a good lens can capture light, colour and detail better. Zoom tech can focus on what humans often can’t. But there’s a reason that everyone who’s bought a fancy camera isn’t automatically picking up awards or even the best gigs.

The best shots, as most photographers will tell you, have nothing to do with equipment. (ADOBE STOCK)