Friday, Apr 11, 2025
New Delhi oC
Pro vision: How professional photographers get the best shots

ByTanisha Saxena
Apr 11, 2025 09:43 AM IST

So, you’ve bought a fancy camera. But being a pro is about talent, not tools. See how wildlife, city, art and fashion photographers honed their skills

Put down the camera for a minute. The best shots, as most photographers will tell you, have nothing to do with equipment. Sure, a good lens can capture light, colour and detail better. Zoom tech can focus on what humans often can’t. But there’s a reason that everyone who’s bought a fancy camera isn’t automatically picking up awards or even the best gigs.

The best shots, as most photographers will tell you, have nothing to do with equipment. (ADOBE STOCK)
Patience isn’t just part of the job, it is the job, say photographers. (ADOBE STOCK)
Some of the most valuable training comes from simply observing one’s surroundings. (ADOBE STOCK)
Photographers say a great concept on paper is far more valuable than having the best camera. (ADOBE STOCK)
Art photographers must know exactly what they wish to communicate or leave open to interpretation. (ADOBE STOCK)
