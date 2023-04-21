The Brunch round-up: The week and how it made us feel

This week we’re... Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed at the epic California music festival. Bollywood celebs applauded on social media (Of course they did!).

Diljit Dosanjh performing at Coachella.

Not even upset that we missed Coachella. Because one of our own was on stage. Punjabi singer Diljit Dosanjh performed at the epic California music festival. Bollywood celebs applauded on social media (Of course they did!). American musician Diplo posted a clip of his performance (Wait, what?). The highlight: Dosanjh playing Jatt Da Pyaar and Patiala Peg. Ohh!

Spanish athlete Beatriz Flamini not only survived underground for 500 days.

Telling extroverts where to stick it. Where the sun don’t shine, obvs. Spanish athlete Beatriz Flamini not only survived underground for 500 days, she says she didn’t want to emerge from her scientist-monitored Timecave. She passed the time by exercising, reading, drawing, painting, and knitting. Sign us up!

At his firm’s annual dinner, a worker in Shenzhen won 365 days of paid leave in a lucky draw.

Hoping for some Chinese luck. At his firm’s annual dinner, a worker in Shenzhen won 365 days of paid leave in a lucky draw. A whole year off sounds great, but maybe an extra year’s salary is better? Because his bosses also offered him the option of encashing those leaves. Our tip: Take the break. Money is taxed, not time.

Young people refer to the 1990s as “the late 1900s”.

Blinking in disbelief. Because young people refer to the 1990s as “the late 1900s”. Come on, ’90s kids lived through economic reforms, the arrival of mobile phones and the internet. It’s historic, but hardly historical! Our feelings are hurt, and only a little more than our lower backs.

Glad we can’t access TikTok. Because FoodTok has taken a disgusting turn in the post-Dalgona era. Custard toast sounds odd, but intriguing. Snickers in a pickled gherkin? Less so. Sandwiches ironed flat into a savoury crepe seem cool. Cooking chicken in cough syrup? Dangerous, unnecessary, gross. Soft cloud bread seems ok. Lay’s chips, soaked in water, to make mashed potatoes? Make it stop! Users are similarly aghast.

From HT Brunch, April 22, 2023

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch