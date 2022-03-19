Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: Hone your onscreen skills
Ranveer Allahbadia: Hone your onscreen skills

If speaking on camera gives you the jitters, here are some steps that can help you improve your video game
Updated on Mar 19, 2022 08:41 PM IST
ByRanveer Allahbadia

I’m quite camera-shy but really want to start doing my own YouTube videos, having been working behind the scenes for two years. Any tips to get me started?  

—Vineet, Via Instagram

Start by doing voiceovers; it might be difficult to edit and a bit expensive, but if you don’t want to come onscreen, this is a good starting solution. However, also create videos with you coming on screen, because often the narratives we have in our head in terms of ‘I don’t look good’ or ‘I’ll be awkward’ end by the time you’re recording your 4th or 5th video. Take a leap of faith. It will be the best life decision you ever make.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, March 20, 2022

