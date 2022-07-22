Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Ranveer Allahbadia: Of collaborations and making Reels
brunch

Ranveer Allahbadia: Of collaborations and making Reels

What should you remember while going ahead with your debut collaboraion? And why it’s crucial for content creators to make short-format videos
Tips for your first collaboration and video content creation
Tips for your first collaboration and video content creation
Published on Jul 22, 2022 07:22 PM IST
Copy Link
ByRanveer Allahbadia

Collaborate carefully

I’ve just gotten my first collaboration offer. What are some of the things I should keep in mind while deciding whether to take it or not?

—Shivan, Via Instagram

You should always decide based on whether it is a brand you will actually use or if you are just doing it for the money. If it’s just for financial reasons, please don’t do it, because it’s not ethical and your audience can see through it. Secondly, you have to ask yourself if the content that you are uploading on your social media would have been uploaded anyway if the brand wasn’t a part of their content piece. If the answer is yes, then go for it. If you are forcing a brand deal, then I would suggest that you don’t upload it.

The long and short of it

Is it absolutely necessary for me, an aspiring content creator, to make Reels?

—Anikha, Mumbai

In the modern day, if you are starting to grow as a content creator, re-use the central part of the content creation. Short content is the center of social media. So, you shouldn’t be the one to say “I can’t do short content and video”, as that is how you grow on social media. You have to play the game according to the algorithm.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, July 23, 2022

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, July 22, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out