Ranveer Allahbadia: Of collaborations and making Reels

Collaborate carefully

I’ve just gotten my first collaboration offer. What are some of the things I should keep in mind while deciding whether to take it or not?

—Shivan, Via Instagram

You should always decide based on whether it is a brand you will actually use or if you are just doing it for the money. If it’s just for financial reasons, please don’t do it, because it’s not ethical and your audience can see through it. Secondly, you have to ask yourself if the content that you are uploading on your social media would have been uploaded anyway if the brand wasn’t a part of their content piece. If the answer is yes, then go for it. If you are forcing a brand deal, then I would suggest that you don’t upload it.

The long and short of it

Is it absolutely necessary for me, an aspiring content creator, to make Reels?

—Anikha, Mumbai

In the modern day, if you are starting to grow as a content creator, re-use the central part of the content creation. Short content is the center of social media. So, you shouldn’t be the one to say “I can’t do short content and video”, as that is how you grow on social media. You have to play the game according to the algorithm.

Popularly known as BeerBiceps, Ranveer is a star YouTuber and digital marketing entrepreneur. His videos on fitness, grooming and wellness, and his recent podcasts, have won him millions of fans

From HT Brunch, July 23, 2022

