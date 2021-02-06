IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Brunch / Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: It’s all about culture
Koreans eat Kimchi, as being fermented, it benefits the digestive system
Koreans eat Kimchi, as being fermented, it benefits the digestive system
brunch

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: It’s all about culture

Bacterial cultures help create dahi and kimchi but they are not always healthy; though most cultures have always guessed that there are benefits from good bacteria, especially when it comes to digestion .
READ FULL STORY
By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:45 PM IST

When I wrote about sourdough bread here a few weeks ago, responses varied. There was one kind of response, however, that I found particularly intriguing. Why had I not written that sourdough bread was healthier than other bread? Why, asked some readers, had I not mentioned that sourdough was full of bacteria that was beneficial to our bodies?

Well, umm.

The primary difference between traditional sourdough and most modern white bread, I had written, was that sourdough depended on natural bacteria, both in a starter culture and from the air. Most shop-bought white bread, on the other hand, used commercial yeasts.

It is easy to confuse yeasts with bacteria, especially when we are discussing their role in cooking. Yeasts are fungi (as are mushrooms, truffles and mould – so it is a vast category) and are normally classed with the vegetable kingdom. Bacteria are not plants. They are living organisms that can be found almost everywhere on earth.

When foods alter their form and flavour, it is often a consequence of the action of both bacteria and yeasts. In sourdough, though the starter culture is usually bacterial in composition, wild yeasts from the atmosphere will also be attracted to the dough. The final product will have both yeasts and bacteria.

Cheese was once thought of as being created solely by mould and fungi, but we know now that bacteria have a huge part to play in giving cheeses their distinctive flavour.

When we say the dosa batter has to be fermented, it means we must give bacteria the time they need to grow in the dough
When we say the dosa batter has to be fermented, it means we must give bacteria the time they need to grow in the dough

But does the fact that a food has been bacterially-fermented mean that it is good for you?

Far from it.

Let’s be clear. All bacteria are not wonderful. There are many harmful bacteria. Most diseases are caused by bacteria.

In food terms, when something spoils, the chances are that the growth of bacteria has spoiled it. Salmonella is a kind of bacterium that can cause food poisoning. One reason why health authorities in so many countries ask that you cook eggs thoroughly is because chickens may carry salmonella, which can contaminate their eggs and poison us. In fact, one type of salmonella can cause typhoid.

So the desire to romanticise all bacteria as our wonderful little friends is silly. On the other hand, it is true that our bodies sometimes seem no more than travelling cases for trillions of bacteria. According to one estimate, there are nine bacteria in the body for every human cell.

What exactly these bacteria do is the subject of much scientific interest. We know that bacteria can help in the digestive process. Billions of bacteria live in our gut and help our systems process the food we eat.

The bacterium that gives sourdough its khatta taste is also a version of lactobacillus
The bacterium that gives sourdough its khatta taste is also a version of lactobacillus

At some level, most cultures have always guessed that there are benefits from good bacteria, especially when it comes to digestion even if they have not understood the science. That’s why Germans eat sauerkraut and Koreans eat kimchi, both heavily fermented products.

The South of India is rich in foods that use bacterial fermentation. For instance, when we say that the dosa batter has to be fermented, what we mean is that we must give bacteria the time they need to grow in the dough. A variety of bacteria (and natural yeasts), many of them drawn from the atmosphere, contribute to giving the batter its flavour. The most important bacterium used to ferment the batter is lactobacillus, but other bacteria and wild yeasts also play a role.

The most significant source of good bacteria in our diets, of course, is dahi; something that the West only widely accepted in the later part of the 20th Century. The reason we add a little bit of dahi to milk before we leave it to set overnight is because the ready dahi contains bacteria (mainly, the same lactobacillus family we find in dosa batter) that reproduces rapidly and turns the milk into more dahi.

In Eastern Europe (and parts of the Middle East), the benefits of dahi have long been recognised. But Indians may have been the first to guess that there was an added complication. While there may be bacteria in the starter culture, as the dahi sets, it also attracts bacteria from the atmosphere. It is these bacteria that give the dahi its distinctive taste. Because the kinds of bacteria in the atmosphere vary from place to place, so does the taste of the dahi. Even if you use the same starter culture, the dahi you make in say, Madurai, will not taste exactly the same as the dahi you make in say, Ludhiana.

Bacteria have a huge part to play in giving cheeses their distinctive flavour
Bacteria have a huge part to play in giving cheeses their distinctive flavour

I spoke to Dr Issac Mathai of Soukya, probably the most globally famous Indian exponent of traditional medicine and alternative healing. (Prince Charles went to Soukya in Bengaluru. The Duchess of Cornwall is a regular etc.) Dr Mathai recognises how the bacterial composition of dahi can vary from place to place. But in medical terms, he does not think that this is a bad thing. In fact, when patients come to him with digestive problems he often recommends that they have a little home-made dahi, first thing in the morning. (Commercial dahi either has no live bacteria or, even in fancy health-food brands, a bland bacterial composition that does not really reflect the environment you live in.)

Dr Mathai’s is a sensible and effective low-cost prescription because lactobacillus, the main bacterium in dahi has been proven to help in digestion.

But do all bacteria help in digestion? And even if you are sticking to so-called good bacteria, how much do you need to consume for there to be a beneficial effect?

Well, most of the foods regarded as containing ‘good’ bacteria carry some version of lactobacillus or its cousins – kimchi and sauerkraut for instance. Even idlis and dosas rely on lactic acid bacteria of various forms.

The most significant source of good bacteria in our diets is dahi
The most significant source of good bacteria in our diets is dahi

And indeed the bacterium that gives sourdough its khatta taste (well, real sourdough should have that taste; most Indian versions don’t) is also a version of lactobacillus. The difference between dahi and kimchi and products that are subject to heat (like bread and dosas) is that most bacteria are killed off doing the heating process. So while bacteria play a huge role in imparting flavour to dosas, very few Indians recommend dosas as health foods.

So, it should be with sourdough. Even if some probiotics survive the cooking process, there are not enough of them to make any real difference to your health.

The role of bacteria in our gut is a subject that scientists are still studying. New research suggests that many of the things we don’t understand – why some of us become fat, for instance – are linked to levels of bacteria in our system.

As the research progresses, we will learn more. Till then, eat dahi. But don’t fall for the ‘health’ claims made for every food that may contain some bacteria.

The views expressed by the columnist are personal

From HT Brunch, February 7, 2021

Follow us on twitter.com/HTBrunch

Connect with us on facebook.com/hindustantimesbrunch

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
Keeping aside the Bernie Sanders memes, the US inauguration day saw Biden’s Presidential address packed with noble sentiments (Parth Garg)
Keeping aside the Bernie Sanders memes, the US inauguration day saw Biden’s Presidential address packed with noble sentiments (Parth Garg)
brunch

Humour: May I have your attention, please?

By Rehana Munir
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 08:21 PM IST
Here’s raising a toast to the pleasures and the perils of public speaking through the years of great speeches
READ FULL STORY
Close
Atal tunnel built to world-class standards
Atal tunnel built to world-class standards
brunch

Sunday Drive by Hormazd Sorabjee: Tunnel vision

By Hormazd Sorabjee
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:48 PM IST
Upon emerging on the other side of the Atal Tunnel, when you look up at the mighty mountains that used to be a natural barrier in the winter months, you realise what has been achieved
READ FULL STORY
Close
Koreans eat Kimchi, as being fermented, it benefits the digestive system
Koreans eat Kimchi, as being fermented, it benefits the digestive system
brunch

Rude Food by Vir Sanghvi: It’s all about culture

By Vir Sanghvi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:45 PM IST
Bacterial cultures help create dahi and kimchi but they are not always healthy; though most cultures have always guessed that there are benefits from good bacteria, especially when it comes to digestion .
READ FULL STORY
Close
London never ceases to amaze with its cornucopia of delights (Aparna Ram)
London never ceases to amaze with its cornucopia of delights (Aparna Ram)
brunch

Spectator by Seema Goswami: Missing in action

By Seema Goswami
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:45 PM IST
As our world shrinks to travel destinations within a few hours drive, here are some of the places I can’t wait to revisit
READ FULL STORY
Close
Attending a wedding (even if it’s on zoom)? These sherwani styles should be your go-to this season
Attending a wedding (even if it’s on zoom)? These sherwani styles should be your go-to this season
brunch

Rahul Khanna: Slay with a sherwani

By Rahul Khanna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Move over, boring sherwani looks. Here’s how you can try and up your style quotient while opting for this traditional outfit
READ FULL STORY
Close
You don’t have to give up on working out if you’re diabetic, says Sohrab Khushrushahi
You don’t have to give up on working out if you’re diabetic, says Sohrab Khushrushahi
brunch

Sohrab Khushrushahi: Back to basics

By Sohrab Khushrushahi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:43 PM IST
Diabetic and think weight-training is off limits? Not if you get your basics right and are careful of your diet
READ FULL STORY
Close
Madhur Bhandarkar with his parents Ramchandra and Shanta
Madhur Bhandarkar with his parents Ramchandra and Shanta
brunch

“At 22, I was a delivery boy, then started a video cassette library…” says filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar

By Dinesh Raheja
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:43 PM IST
The filmmaker gets nostalgic about dressing up like Rajesh Khanna, puppy love, his life before films and belonging to a middle-class family
READ FULL STORY
Close
Santu Misra is the Creative Director at content platform, We Are Slurp, and the creator of #SouthDelhiAunties
Santu Misra is the Creative Director at content platform, We Are Slurp, and the creator of #SouthDelhiAunties
brunch

Which ‘infuencer’ interacts with fans better?

By Karishma Kuenzang
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:42 PM IST
The comic who doesn’t believe in fan pages, one of India’s most-followed vloggers, or the heart button-happy fashion creator?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (left) and Bling Empire showcase affluence
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (left) and Bling Empire showcase affluence
brunch

Why we binge on blingy reality TV

By Shijo George, Shunali Khullar Shroff
UPDATED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:41 PM IST
What makes TV shows showcasing lifestyles of the rich and famous such voyeuristic gems that you can’t help but bingewatch them?
READ FULL STORY
Close
The kettlebell is probably the simplest piece of equipment devised for strength training (Shutterstock)
The kettlebell is probably the simplest piece of equipment devised for strength training (Shutterstock)
brunch

Fit and fine by Kamal Singh CSCS: If you could do only one exercise...

By Kamal Singh CSCS
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:40 PM IST
…then we’d say stick with the kettlebell swing, because this one implement and one exercise has multiple uses
READ FULL STORY
Close
Amyra lounging in her bed at home in Mumbai (Divina Rikhye)
Amyra lounging in her bed at home in Mumbai (Divina Rikhye)
brunch

“I’m a big stress eater,” confesses actor Amyra Dastur

By Rupali Dean
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:39 PM IST
The actor talks about always dreaming about food and fainting on stage after winning a Filmfare award and her favourite PJs in an intimate chat
READ FULL STORY
Close
Purchased over four years ago, this piece returned to Rahul Mishra late last year for a size alteration and damage repair. A new hand embroidered panel was added so it could fit again
Purchased over four years ago, this piece returned to Rahul Mishra late last year for a size alteration and damage repair. A new hand embroidered panel was added so it could fit again
brunch

Fashion: The rise of repair

By Sujata Assomull
PUBLISHED ON FEB 06, 2021 07:37 PM IST
The focus on mending clothes instead of just making new ones reflects a new consciousness towards possessions
READ FULL STORY
Close
Marriott International announced the launch of it’s Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, an initiative that offers meaningful travel all over Asia Pacific
Marriott International announced the launch of it’s Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy, an initiative that offers meaningful travel all over Asia Pacific
brunch

Travel with a cause

By Lubna Salim
PUBLISHED ON FEB 03, 2021 05:59 PM IST
To make hotel-stays memorable and meaningful across Asia Pacific, the Good Travel with Marriott Bonvoy programme has been launched by the hotel
READ FULL STORY
Close
How to get the perfect eyebrows and fix other grooming errors men make; Deepak Sankla (a fitness and gym trainer) (Yatan Ahluwalia)
How to get the perfect eyebrows and fix other grooming errors men make; Deepak Sankla (a fitness and gym trainer) (Yatan Ahluwalia)
brunch

Men’s style and grooming by Yatan Ahluwalia: Five grooming mistakes that men make, but shouldn’t

By Yatan Ahluwalia
UPDATED ON JAN 30, 2021 10:04 PM IST
Plus: Three quick hacks for your eyebrows as well as a review of the best grooming and style products to use and own this season!
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Clockwise) Rehana Munir, Richa S Mukherjee and Anmol Malik pen personal stories on adapting to the world of new media; On Anmol: T-shirt, Burberry; jeans, Forever 21; On Rehana: Shrug, Zara; kurta, Fabindia; jeans: Levi’s; On Richa: Top, Zara; jeans, Bluenotes; Make-up and hair: Rashmi Shastri (Prabhat Shetty)
(Clockwise) Rehana Munir, Richa S Mukherjee and Anmol Malik pen personal stories on adapting to the world of new media; On Anmol: T-shirt, Burberry; jeans, Forever 21; On Rehana: Shrug, Zara; kurta, Fabindia; jeans: Levi’s; On Richa: Top, Zara; jeans, Bluenotes; Make-up and hair: Rashmi Shastri (Prabhat Shetty)
brunch

HT Brunch Cover Story: Trials & trips of social media

By Rehana Munir, Richa S Mukherjee, Anmol Malik
PUBLISHED ON JAN 30, 2021 07:53 PM IST
Does online posting sometimes also puzzle the young? Three authors write exclusive stories where the world of new media left them bemused
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP