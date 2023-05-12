Get to know... Priyasha Bhardwaj
Currently I am: Celebrating the release of Saas Bahu Aur Flamingo on Disney+ Hotstar
High point in life: When I met Sushmita Sen on the sets of Aarya, in which I play her sister, Soundarya.
Low point in life: Last year, I had an emotional breakdown. I couldn’t get out of bed for days. A feeling of hopelessness took over my mind.
On my speed dial: Momma, pops and partner.
Today I’m craving: Fruit salad.
Next big splurge: Visiting my hometowns in Assam and Rajasthan.
Last thing I ordered online: Dhaniya.
App I check before going to bed: WhatsApp.
Advice I’d give my 18-year-old self: You have focus written all over your face. Trust yourself. Dream big!
A superpower I wish I had: The ability to learn anything I wanted to at superhuman speed.
My favourite Sunday memory while growing up: Going for Bharatnatyam classes, followed by a visit to my nani’s house.
If I could travel back or forward in time, I’d…: Go back and teach myself the power of affirmation and self-love.
A trait I despise in people: Pride.
The best thing about fame: The power it gives you. When used the right way, you can set an example.
The worst thing about fame: Narcissism.
From HT Brunch, May 13, 2023
