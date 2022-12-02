Sohrab Khushrushahi: Of alcohol and heart issues

Alcohol count

Q How much alcohol is it okay to consume in a week if I’m trying to lose weight?

—Ashwani, Mumbai

Firstly, I’m not really concerned with the alcohol from a calorie perspective. I’m more concerned about the way it affects your recovery and sleep. The decisions you make when you are intoxicated are also not the smartest and that’s when binge eating happens. If you want to know a number, I’d say three to four drinks a week is fine.

Heart matters

Q I’m 30 and have developed a heart condition. What are the exercises I should refrain from?

—Mishika, Delhi

You need to speak to a good cardiologist first as you need to make sure you’re not doing anything that is going to make your condition worse. Try and stick to simple basic work which doesn’t raise your heart rate too much and clean up your food game too. Food plays a massive role in most of these conditions.

