Sohrab Khushrushahi: Remember to warm up

What’s the best way to warm up before I go for a run, some bicycling?

—Anjan Varshnei, Via email

First, good on you that you’re thinking warm ups. Most people don’t and regret it later. Before any exercise, it’s important to get the right muscles firing. So before a run some bicycling, warm up your glutes, quads and hamstrings. My favourite way to do this - get some glute bridges in, say 3 sets of 15 reps followed by some single leg raises (similar set and rep count).

You should be good to go.

@Sohfit, as he is commonly known, chucked a seven-figure job in finance to follow his passion for fitness. He currently trains some of Bollywood’s biggest stars

From HT Brunch, March 21, 2021

