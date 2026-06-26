Spectator by Seema Goswami: Do I look old in this?

Most of us discover our personal style when we are in our 20s. After spending our teenage and college years experimenting, we finally zero in on what suits us stylistically once we start our working lives. But the problem is that most of us then stick to that look decade after decade – on the grounds that once you have found what works for you, it’s best to stick to that. Sometimes this strategy works. And at other times you end up looking, well, there is no other way of putting this delicately, a bit dated. In the TV series Younger, Liza (left) wears flowy silhouettes to pass off as a 20-something.

If you fear that you are among the second group, well then, this week’s column is for you, with some easy – and inexpensive – ways to update your style, without necessarily compromising on the look that you feel works for you.

· The one thing that ages you the most is helmet-style hair. You know what kind I mean, don’t you? The kind that is overladen with hairspray and blow-dried to within an inch of its life, so that it lives in static perfection on top of your head. You may think you look perfect; but you actually look like someone from a different age. Modern hair is choppier, has more movement (and less product) and most important of all, has a life of its own. So, muss up that perfect hair-do if you want to look with-it.