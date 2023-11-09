Spectator by Seema Goswami: The flip side of festivity

There are some annual rituals that I look forward to eagerly every year. And I am not just talking about birthdays and anniversaries, though those are very special too in their own way. Each year, Diwali is marked by explosions all across the night sky, even though the air quality is terrible and people are suffering. (Adobe Stock)

How can Mumbai never get our infrastructure sorted before the rains come? (Adobe Stock)

Diwali crackers. Every year the media, schools, colleges, and environmental institutions run endless campaigns in the run-up to Diwali, imploring people not to burst crackers to celebrate the festival because of (see above) air pollution. And every year, without fail, Diwali is marked by explosions all across the night sky because clearly we are incapable of putting out pulmonary health before “having a bit of fun, yaar!” In recent years, there has been a new addition to this ritual. Now objecting to crackers is seen as anti-Hindu (no, I don’t get it either), though I am pretty sure that Bhagwan Ram never set off an anar in his life.

