Spectator by Seema Goswami: The flip side of festivity
Every year, like clockwork, these annual occurrences make one bristle with anger and wonder where humanity is headed
There are some annual rituals that I look forward to eagerly every year. And I am not just talking about birthdays and anniversaries, though those are very special too in their own way.
Diwali crackers. Every year the media, schools, colleges, and environmental institutions run endless campaigns in the run-up to Diwali, imploring people not to burst crackers to celebrate the festival because of (see above) air pollution. And every year, without fail, Diwali is marked by explosions all across the night sky because clearly we are incapable of putting out pulmonary health before “having a bit of fun, yaar!” In recent years, there has been a new addition to this ritual. Now objecting to crackers is seen as anti-Hindu (no, I don’t get it either), though I am pretty sure that Bhagwan Ram never set off an anar in his life.