close_game
close_game
News / Lifestyle / Brunch / Spectator by Seema Goswami: The flip side of festivity

Spectator by Seema Goswami: The flip side of festivity

BySeema Goswami
Nov 09, 2023 10:21 PM IST

Every year, like clockwork, these annual occurrences make one bristle with anger and wonder where humanity is headed

There are some annual rituals that I look forward to eagerly every year. And I am not just talking about birthdays and anniversaries, though those are very special too in their own way.

Each year, Diwali is marked by explosions all across the night sky, even though the air quality is terrible and people are suffering. (Adobe Stock)
Each year, Diwali is marked by explosions all across the night sky, even though the air quality is terrible and people are suffering. (Adobe Stock)
How can Mumbai never get our infrastructure sorted before the rains come? (Adobe Stock)
How can Mumbai never get our infrastructure sorted before the rains come? (Adobe Stock)

Diwali crackers. Every year the media, schools, colleges, and environmental institutions run endless campaigns in the run-up to Diwali, imploring people not to burst crackers to celebrate the festival because of (see above) air pollution. And every year, without fail, Diwali is marked by explosions all across the night sky because clearly we are incapable of putting out pulmonary health before “having a bit of fun, yaar!” In recent years, there has been a new addition to this ritual. Now objecting to crackers is seen as anti-Hindu (no, I don’t get it either), though I am pretty sure that Bhagwan Ram never set off an anar in his life.

"Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, November 09, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out