Spectator by Seema Goswami: There’s lots to unpack here

It is often said that moving house is as traumatic as a death in the family. And while I certainly wouldn’t go so far as to put these two things on par, there are certainly some similarities. There is a sense of finality, of things ending, when both these events occur. There is sorrow, a sense of loss, a feeling of dislocation; it’s almost as if you lose your bearings in the world.

The BBC show Sort Your Life Out gets families to lay out all their personal possessions in a huge warehouse and take stock.