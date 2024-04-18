 Spectator by Seema Goswami: There’s lots to unpack here - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, Apr 18, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Spectator by Seema Goswami: There’s lots to unpack here

BySeema Goswami
Apr 18, 2024 10:53 PM IST

Moving house is bittersweet. There’s tons of decluttering to get through, to make room for new memories. Here are my tips

It is often said that moving house is as traumatic as a death in the family. And while I certainly wouldn’t go so far as to put these two things on par, there are certainly some similarities. There is a sense of finality, of things ending, when both these events occur. There is sorrow, a sense of loss, a feeling of dislocation; it’s almost as if you lose your bearings in the world.

The BBC show Sort Your Life Out gets families to lay out all their personal possessions in a huge warehouse and take stock.
The BBC show Sort Your Life Out gets families to lay out all their personal possessions in a huge warehouse and take stock.
Clutter is fine you have large rooms that can absorb it. But smaller spaces call for a minimalist vibe. (Adobe Stock)
Clutter is fine you have large rooms that can absorb it. But smaller spaces call for a minimalist vibe. (Adobe Stock)
The success of the design show Tiny House Nation demonstrates it’s possible to live with less.
The success of the design show Tiny House Nation demonstrates it’s possible to live with less.
Are you a cricket buff? Participate in the HT Cricket Quiz daily and stand a chance to win an iPhone 15 & Boat Smartwatch. Click here to participate now.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, April 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On