Split decisions: What Indian couples now fight over when they break up

Breakups can bring out the worst in people. Delhi lawyer Abhey Narula knows at least one spouse who stole every left shoe from their partner’s wardrobe, in a petty attempt to get even. He’s seen a man subtly threaten his wife with forced weekly visitations of a daughter he’d never met – only so she would give up her claim for maintenance. One mother offered her husband absolute custody of their child, but valued the kid at ₹50 lakh.

Divorcing couples bicker over how to divide shared social media handles, playlists, and credit card points. (DESIGN BY MONICA GUPTA)