Split decisions: What Indian couples now fight over when they break up
ByKarishma Kuenzang
Jan 09, 2025 10:44 PM IST
You can end a relationship these days, divvy up friends too. But how do you divide a joint Insta, a shared Spotify, the monstera you both watered? Do you get joint custody of the dogs? Who keeps the air miles? See how couples now tie up (and trip over) loose ends
Breakups can bring out the worst in people. Delhi lawyer Abhey Narula knows at least one spouse who stole every left shoe from their partner’s wardrobe, in a petty attempt to get even. He’s seen a man subtly threaten his wife with forced weekly visitations of a daughter he’d never met – only so she would give up her claim for maintenance. One mother offered her husband absolute custody of their child, but valued the kid at ₹50 lakh.