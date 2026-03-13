Squad goals: Keeping up with the Mohans

As kids, the Mohan sisters would perform everywhere. In their bedroom, at birthday parties, in classrooms, for friends and family. Their favourite routine: Madhuri Dixit and Karisma Kapoor’s Dance of Envy from Dil To Pagal Hai (1997). Shakti Mohan and Mukti Mohan took turns playing Madhuri and Karisma. “I was Yashji [Chopra] and Saroj Khan,” says Neeti Mohan, laughing. They would cut their tights into shorts, and their mother would lend them lipstick and jewellery. As kids, sisters Shakti, Mukti and Neeti Mohan would perform in classrooms, parties and their bedroom. (SOURAV SHARMA) None of them really dreamt of a career in the spotlight. They were a middle-class family in Delhi, with zero ties to film or TV; there was no real path to get there. Yet, 30 years later, Neeti, 46, is a Bollywood playback queen. Shakti, 40, reigns as Indian TV’s go-to dance judge, host and mentor. Mukti, 38, started out as a dancer, before pivoting to acting. She’s been in Thar (2022), Lust Stories 2 (2023) and Gyaarah Gyaarah (2024). They did it all the hard way: No filmi family, industry contacts or shortcuts. Just three sisters figuring it out together.

Mukti, Neeti and Shakti with sister Kriti, who works with them behind the scenes. (INSTAGRAM/@MOHANSHAKTI)

Origin story The Mohans are often asked how one family ended up with three siblings in show business: Is it in the genes? The training? Something in the water they drank? Even they don’t quite know. Their parents weren’t performers. They weren’t wealthy – their father was a chartered accountant, their mother a homemaker. “But they let us do whatever we wanted, be it singing, dancing or sports,” says Shakti. In the early 2000s, even in a city like Delhi, that kind of freedom for daughters was rare. The sisters remember people pitying their father for having four daughters. (Their fourth sister, Kriti Mohan, stays out of the spotlight, managing Shakti and Mukti.) It’s partly why Neeti had a relentless urge to excel. Reason No 2 was her younger sisters. Their father would tell her, “Neeti, whatever you do, your sisters do. No pressure.” Of course, she felt the pressure. “My sisters are like my best friends,” she says. “But they’re also like my children.” So, she leaned into the role, excelling at studies, music, dance, theatre and the National Cadet Corps.

Neeti Mohan won Channel [V] Popstars in 2003, and became a part of the pop group, Aasma.

By the time her sisters joined the same school, Neeti was the hostel head, the cultural head, the band leader. Shakti was the “naughty one”; the kind to throw a book at a beehive, just “to see what would happen”. “Teachers would complain to Neeti about me, so I was terrified of her. If she was coming from one direction, I would run in the opposite direction,” Shakti says. Neeti in turn, made sure her sisters had a spot on stage, and coached them to do well. “I’d tell them to dance to a patriotic song – you’ll get more marks.” The strategy worked. The sisters dominated everything, from dance to basketball. They picked safer futures in college: Neeti studied Philosophy. Shakti planned to take the UPSC. Mukti wanted to pursue a Master’s in Psychology. But that was about to change. Triple threat It was the first decade of the new millennium. India was in the middle of a reality-TV boom. Farah Khan, Sonu Nigam and Anu Malik were assessing nobodies face-to-face. Talent shows were carving out a separate path to fame. Music directors were looking for new voices. The showbiz formula was changing.

Neeti’s breakthrough came in 2012, when she sang Jiya Re and Ishq Wala Love. (INSTAGRAM/@MOHANSHAKTI)

Neeti was 24 when her sisters pushed her to audition for Channel [V] Popstars in 2003. When she appeared on the show, “we were bragging everywhere,” recalls Shakti. She made it to the shortlist – along with three others – to form the pop group Aasma. They released two albums before folding in 2005. But the show had given Neeti a way in, and she wasn’t letting go. In 2009, she returned to compete on the singing show Music Ka Maha Muqqabla and won again. Then, in 2012, a breakthrough. Neeti sang Jiya Re, from Jab Tak Hai Jaan; and Ishq Wala Love, from Student of the Year. There were awards. There was recognition. Her sisters believed if Neeti could get there, maybe they could too. Shakti and Mukti grew up joined at the hip. “People thought we were twins, even though we’re two years apart.” Maybe it was the matching outfits and identical mushroom haircuts. Or the fact that they trained in Bharatanatyam and contemporary dance together, shared the same friends, and – for a while in college – even had the same Tata Docomo phone. So, it was hardly surprising when they entered showbiz together. In 2010, Shakti won Dance India Dance Season 2, while Mukti won Zara Nachke Dikha.

In 2010, Shakti won Dance India Dance Season 2, while Mukti won Zara Nachke Dikha. (INSTAGRAM/@MOHANSHAKTI)

At the time, there was no real career in dancing. “You could either be a back-up dancer or assist a choreographer,” says Shakti. But with a reality TV win, they had the visibility that few dancers did. Shakti went on to judge, host and guest star on more than 20 dance shows. Mukti tried everything from comedy and stunt-based contests such as Fear Factor, to taking a six-year break in 2018 to train in theatre. “I didn’t have to worry about rent or groceries,” she says. Her sisters had her back as she worked her way up to films and web series. Home advantage The sisters say that the only downside to fame has been the invasive curiosity that comes with it. “People keep flooding our social media comments with questions about Kriti,” says Shakti. Conspiracy theorists suggest that she’s being kept out of the spotlight. “It’s so bizarre and obnoxious. She has chosen to remain private. She’s living her life. Why does she have to be on stage too?”

Shakti has appeared in over 20 dance reality shows. (INSTAGRAM/@MOHANSHAKTI)

Shakti runs a dance studio, Nritya Shakti, for hip hop, ballet, jazz, dance hall, Bollywood and more. Mukti’s performing-arts space Mukti Manch trains aspiring actors. Both sisters acknowledge that their success came from all the people who voted for them on TV. They’re keen to pay it forward.

Mukti starred in the Netflix movie Thar, 2022.

And, for once, they’re teaming up. Their 2025 show, Mohan Sisters Live, has played in Mumbai and other Indian cities. It’s packed with Bharatnatyam, bhangra, kathak, garba, Latin, hip-hop and contemporary routines. Neeti sings all her hits. There’s even a Madhuri Dixit tribute, making it a full-circle moment. And just like they did as kids, they’ve shaped every detail of the show. Shakti handled choreography and the show’s Instagram page. Mukti takes charge of design and styling — from sourcing the fabrics for their glittering anarkalis to the bedazzled red JLo-style jumpsuits.

Mohan Sisters Live is packed with bhangra, kathak, garba, Latin and hip-hop, along with Neeti’s hits. (INSTAGRAM/@MOHANSISTERSLIVE)