Technical Guruji: Best budget speakers

What are the best budget portable speakers available in India?

—Karan K, via Instagram

This is a great time to buy portable speakers because there is such a diverse range available and all for under ₹2,000. There’s the JBL GO 2, Boat Stone 650, Portronics dynamo speaker, Philips BT50B, Xiaomi Mi Outdoor speaker and Anker Soundcore Icon mini, which is really tiny but has brilliant output. Most of these are also waterproof and they last a long time.

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21.4 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hellofriends)” is as endearing as it is popular.

