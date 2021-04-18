IND USA
Technical Guruji gives tips on the best earphones, laptop and tablet choices
brunch

Technical Guruji: Best way to listen to music on the go and if a tab can replace a laptop

Are wired earphones better than something as savvy as AirPods? And will a tab work better if you travel a lot?
By Gaurav Chaudhary
UPDATED ON APR 18, 2021 07:43 AM IST

Tab or laptop?

I’m confused between buying a Chromebook/tab and a laptop for work. Something that can handle basic software, has storage and is easier to work on.

—TVM, Bengaluru

If the usage is very basic, then Chromebook or Tab is fine, but you won’t have the full functionality of Windows or Mac OS. A laptop is feasible to work with, in terms of storage and ease of use. If the usage is limited to basic work like accessing emails or documents and browsing the web, then Chromebook or Tab with external storage would work.

Wired right!

AirPods or wired earphones - which will give me the best quality of music? And recording?

—D Bhatt, Via email

Definitely wired earphones work better and have an edge over Bluetooth earphones. It depends on which wired earphones are you talking about but if it’s about the music quality, then wired earphones are the best. For normal consumers, AirPods do the magic just as well!

Gaurav is the world’s largest tech vlogger on YouTube with 21 million+ subscribers. His welcome “Namaskaar dosto… (Hello friends)” is endearing as it is popular.

From HT Brunch, April 18, 2021

