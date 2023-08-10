Original sin: Be yourself, they say. So why do they shame you for it?

Want to see how obstinate people can get? Try telling them that there is more than one right way of doing something. Tell book lovers that the smell of a physical book is all very well, but the Kindle allows for reading in comfy dimly lit corners. And watch how they immediately prepare for war. Tell home cooks that its all right to clean up as you go, doing the dishes as the curry simmers rather than after the cooking is done. And watch them sharpen their knives. Tell people that showering at night actually keeps the body clean for longer. And watch as they turn mutinous. You do you, apparently works only when everybody does the same thing. Want to take up running? People will list the wrong time to run, the wrong running shoes, the wrong running gait. But not running at all, and never finding out what works for you, is far, far worse. (Shutterstock)