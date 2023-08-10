Original sin: Be yourself, they say. So why do they shame you for it?
Who knew that just doing what worked for you would be such an uphill task? And that everyone would try to chip in?
Want to see how obstinate people can get? Try telling them that there is more than one right way of doing something. Tell book lovers that the smell of a physical book is all very well, but the Kindle allows for reading in comfy dimly lit corners. And watch how they immediately prepare for war. Tell home cooks that its all right to clean up as you go, doing the dishes as the curry simmers rather than after the cooking is done. And watch them sharpen their knives. Tell people that showering at night actually keeps the body clean for longer. And watch as they turn mutinous. You do you, apparently works only when everybody does the same thing.
Priya Chaudhary, who runs the Instagram book review and discovery account @TheReadingWanderer, says she’s seen plenty of people read on a device, especially on her commute. “But as far as books go, there’s nothing like the real thing,” she says. There it is: The real thing, as if reading pleasure is diluted by e-ink. “Unfortunately, I’m running out of shelf and floor space, so I’m considering buying an iPad to read on,” she admits.