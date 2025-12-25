The Big Brunch Quiz: Did you vibe with 2025?
This year was One Battle After Another. There were Stranger Things. We lived through some epic Eras. Were you tuned in? Test yourself with our quiz
1. This Tortured Poet happens to be a Showgirl and the wealthiest female musician. She shook off her past relationships, swore she’d never get back together. Then, she found a Lover and got engaged. It was a moment for the Eras. Whose Love Story?
Tyla
Doechii
Selena Gomez
Taylor Swift
2. Yay for women in film! Kiran Rao’s Laapataa Ladies was India’s official selection for the Oscars. Anuparna Roy won the Orizzonti Award at Venice for Songs of Forgotten Trees. Payal Kapadia got on the 2025 Cannes jury after winning the Grand Prix in 2024 — for which movie?
Cinema Bandi
All We Imagine As Light
The Great Indian Kitchen
Girls will be Girls
3. Tickets in India vanished at The Speed of Sound. Resale value: Up to ₹10 lakh. A record 1.34 lakh people showed up at Ahmedabad. Jasleen Royal opened for them in Mumbai. A CEO and a co-worker were caught canoodling under A Sky Full Of Stars at their US concert. Say a Hymn for the Weekend, at whose concerts?
Oasis
Porcupine Tree
Coldplay
Radiohead
4. Everyone looked like they stepped into a Miyazaki frame. OpenAI’s 4o generator converted photos into dreamy, magical, almost hand-drawn portraits. It went viral and was dubbed the ______-style, after Miyazaki’s Studio. The Italian word actually means a hot dust-bearing wind of the North African desert.
Naruto
Mononoke
Kodama
Ghibli
5. Owen Cooper was stunning as a murderous 13-year-old in Adolescence. Stephen Graham directed, wrote and acted. But Matthew Lewis’s cinematography stole the show. The behind-the-scenes got attention for the same reason Russian Ark did in 2002. Hitchcock’s Rope sort of invented it. Four episodes. How many takes per episode?
1
4
20
200
6. Round up the ARMY. Stock up on ARMY bombs. The Bulletproof Boy Scouts are out of the military. The new album is recorded. The comeback tour is planned. Apobangpo! If you purple them, name the boy band.
SEVENTEEN
BTS
EXO
Stray Kids
7. Ok, Boomer, you gave way to Gen X — the forgotten generation. Millennials followed. Gen Z slayed with the lingo, no cap. Now there are new kids on the block. A demographic cohort started in 2025. They’re the first generation who’ll live to the turn of the century. Who comes after Gen Alpha?
Cap kids
Gen Beta
Gen Y
Gen Omega
8. Extroverts are outgoing. Introverts keep to themselves. Some people don’t fit into either box. Emotional independence and original ideas define them. Think Frida Kahlo, Franz Kafka and Albert Einstein. You could be one too. Thank Rami Kaminski for coining which new term that perfectly describes these outliers?
Controvert
Antivert
Subtravert
Otrovert
9. Speaking of outliers… Ne Zha II was the highest grossing film of the year globally (and highest grossing animated film of all time). Kantara: A Legend — Chapter 1 made record-setting collections in India. Not Hollywood. Not Bollywood. Give the two original languages of these films.
Arabic and Khasi
Persian and Pali
Korean and Telugu
Mandarin and Kannada
10. They’re divorced but famous. She completed a four-year legal apprenticeship, but failed the bar exam. He was born Kanye West. She launched a line of thongs with fake pubic hair on them. He released a song called Heil Hitler. They’re related to North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm. Name the exes.
Ye and Kim Kardashian
Gwyneth Paltrow and Chris Martin
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez
Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes
11. Kunafa chocolate wasn’t the only green obsession. 2025 ushered in a tea trend that turned everything green. It was in cakes, cocktails and cosmetics. Made from tencha. Sourced from Japan. It delivers a caffeine boost without the jitters. But high demand, heatwaves and US tariffs led to shortages. What did you sip on this year?
Rooibos
Chai latte
Genmaicha
Matcha
12. It’s a decade-old feud. They’ve been spitting verses, one upping each other. At first about being the greatest. Then about domestic abuse and secret families. One set of their exes — SZA and Serena Williams — teamed up at the Super Bowl. They Not Like Us. So, who are they?
Simon and Garfunkel
Roger Waters and David Gilmour
Drake and Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj and Cardi B
13. Both are blondes with big smiles. But don’t mistake one for the other. One is Man’s Best Friend who sips Espresso. The other claimed to have “great jeans” and played boxer Christy Martin. One’s name sounds like a teenage witch who is also a wood worker. Name both women dominating our screens?
Gigi & Bella Hadid
Sabrina Carpenter & Sydney Sweeney
Miley Cyrus & Hannah Montana
Mary-Kate & Ashley Olsen
14. Rumi, Mira and Zoey lead double lives. Their girl group HUNTR/X surpassed Blackpink on the US Spotify charts. Their voices: Literally magical. Their goal: To strengthen the Honmoon. Their enemies: The Saja Boys. Watch out for Gwi-Ma. What are we talking about?
Trollhunters
K-Pop Demon Hunters
My Little Pony
K-Pop: Lost in America
15. The best-selling videogame of all time also had the best-selling videogame movie opening weekend of all time. Jack Black is Steve. Steve is an expert crafter. It all takes places in a cubic world. The movie made $957 million, But critics say it could’ve been a Notch better. Plenty of room in the sandbox for improvement. Which movie?
A Minecraft Movie
The Super Mario Bros. Movie
Jumanji
Tetris
16. Wide eyes, bat ears and nine sharp teeth. These female elves have been everywhere, even with Naomi Osaka at the US Open. A life-size one sold for $150,000; Sony is making a movie about them because they were so popular. They’re actually characters from Kasing Lung’s The Monsters. What did he call them?
Lafufu
Lego
Chucky
Labubu
17. Louis Vuitton launched a new ₹14,000 item this year. It has no pockets, no straps, no zippers. At least it’s refillable. It contains upcycled mimosa wax in 55 shades. Launched in August. Sold out in August. Fans kissed their money goodbye with which product?
Lipstick
Perfume
Eyeliner
Foundation
18. First announced in 2022. Then delayed, delayed again, and delayed some more. No Rockstar behind this video game. The makers fired 30 employees to stifle their union efforts. It’s taking longer than a traffic jam in Vice City to release. We got a new year before we got what?
Minecraft
The Witcher 3
Grand Theft Auto VI
Resident Evil 4
19. Rhode got sold to e.l.f. Beauty for $1billion. It makes pocket blushes and peptide lip treatments. Its founder stays on as chief creative officer. She was born a Baldwin. Rhode is her middle name. She’s a bonafide Belieber. Don’t mention Selena Gomez. To whom?
Scarlett Johansson
Hailey Bieber
Rihanna
Selena Gomez
20. These two have announced that they are in a “non-demi-curious, semi-binary relationship”. It just means they’re not actually a couple, but the possibility interests them. Wicked label, Glinda and Elphaba! Defy Gravity and name the duo.
Gwyneth Paltrow & Chris Martin
George Clooney & Amal Alamuddin
Ellen DeGeneres & Portia de Rossi
Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo
21. Cambridge chose parasocial. Oxford chose rage bait. The Economist chose slop. These words of the year define the mood of our time, wouldn’t you say? Dictionary.com chose a number. It originated from a song lyric, it was meme-fuelled and meaningless. No maths needed. What number?
67
69
99
13
22. Arslan Nizami was working as a civil engineer near Leh. Faheem Abdullah went by The Imaginary Poet. Nizami quit his job. Abdullah shed his stage name. They went to Bollywood, where they wrote the first Indian song to hit Top 10 on the Billboard Global 200. Which song?
Big Dawgs
Saiyaara
Raanjhanaa
Atrangi yaari
23. Big year for Katy Perry. She went to space, quit American Idol, announced a world tour. Then, she made her relationship Insta-official after a trip to Japan, where they both met former Japanese PM Fumio Kishida. The beau: A recently divorced former PM of Canada. Who dis?
Bill Clinton
Tony Abbott
Justin Trudeau
Nicholas Sarkozy
24. For Spring/Summer 2026, Prada showcased a braided open leather slipper that cost ₹1 lakh. It was almost a direct copy of a hand-crafted, GI-tagged chappal, which takes its name from a Maharashtrian city. No credit given. You’ve probably worn them too. What kind of chappal?
65s
Kolhapuris
Juttis
Padukas
25. A member of Delhi Capitals, but a Bandra girl at heart. She’s been open about dealing with anxiety. She withdrew from the Women’s Big Bash League to support a teammate during a hard time. Her Instagram is all music and heart. Who helped catapult the women’s cricket team to the World Cup final, which they won?
Jemimah Rodrigues
Smriti Mandhana
Harmanpreet Kaur
Shafali Verma
ANSWERS: 1. Taylor Swift 2. All We Imagine as Light 3. Coldplay 4. Ghibli 5. 1 6. BTS 7. Gen Beta 8. Otrovert 9. Mandarin and Kannada 10. Ye and Kim Kardashian 11. Matcha 12. Drake and Kendrick Lamar 13. Sabrina Carpenter & Sydney Sweeney 14. K-Pop Demon Hunters 15. A Minecraft Movie 16. Labubu 17. Lipstick 18. Grand Theft Auto VI 19. Hailey Bieber 20. Ariana Grande & Cynthia Erivo 21. 67 22. Saiyaara 23. Justin Trudeau 24. Kolhapuris 25. Jemimah Rodrigues
From HT Brunch, December 27, 2025
