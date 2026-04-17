The Brunch round-up for April 18: The week and how it made us feel

Meeting the X. ’90s kids, The X-Files reboot is on the way. Black Panther director Ryan Coogler is making it (*Wakanda Forever salute*). Himesh Patel and Danielle Deadwyler are… not Mulder and Scully — some ships are sacred! They’ll play brand new agents. The icing on the cake? Gillian Anderson says the pilot script is f***ing cool. Trust no one. Except her. We’re so pumped about the X-Files reboot, directed by Ryan Coogler (Black Panther, Sinners).

Roxane Gay and Channing Tatum are writing a romance novel. Shut up and take our money.

Turned on. Experiencing a post-Heated-Rivalry slump? Or post-Wuthering-Heights rage? Wait. Roxane Gay and Channing Tatum are co-writing a romance novel. It’s got everything — marriage pact, arranged marriage, and… bakery-based sex. Gay has been crushing on Tatum since his Magic Mike days, so the tension’s already built. This collab is unhinged in the best way.

Jenna Ortega will play Klara in the Klara and the Sun movie adap. Taika Waititi is directing.

Already seated. We manifested. It worked. Kazuo Ishiguro’s Klara and the Sun is getting the movie treatment, with Jenna Ortega as Klara, the curious empathetic bot companion to a sick teen. Taika Waititi (Thor, What We Do in the Shadows) directs. He’s slyly funny. So, this tender meditation on what makes us human will be a new challenge. We’re organising our memories in advance.

Alyson Hannigan is now into knitting. Buffy would approve.

Unknotting this. Wait, is that Alyson Hannigan on our feeds, talking about wool, knitting and other wholesome craft things? This woman played Buffy’s BFF Willow in Buffy the Vampire Slayer; she was band geek Michelle in American Pie 2 (“This one time, at band camp…”); and Marshall’s wife Lily in HIMYM. Now she’s a yarn lady. Bless these #NormCore goals.

We need this alien-abduction-themed pouch from this year’s Japan Stationery awards.

Stocking up. Here’s what we want from the Japan Stationery awards that were held this month: The alien-abduction-themed pouch, featuring cows being zapped up by a spaceship; washi tape you can write on; clear glitter markers that actually shimmer. What we actually need, though, is Sonic Digitox’s smartphone desktop safe, which puts phones on lockdown so you can work or study.

Anna Leigh’s burger-themed bracelet is the perfect accessory in this economy. (INSTAGRAM/@MISSANNALEIGHART)

Eating this up. Glossy magazines used to call handbags (and boyfriends) arm candy. In this economy, we’d rather have a hamburger bracelet stack on our arm. Anna Leigh (@MissAnnaLeighArt), the first person to sell puke jewellery, collected seven unrelated pieces and stacked them to make it look like a cheeseburger. Don’t miss the little lettuce twirl!

Lee Sang-hyeok, aka Faker, is the first gamer to be on South Korea’s postage stamps.

Getting mail privilege. Lee Sang-hyeok, aka Faker, is the first gamer to win South Korea’s top athletic honour, the Cheongnyong (Blue Dragon) Medal. But we’re more excited that he’s going to be on the country’s postage stamps. That’s how a government keeps young citizens happy. Here, only the dead get the same honour.

Walker Scobell is skipping his high-school prom so jealous fans don’t target his date.