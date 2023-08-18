Spectator by Seema Goswami: Embrace your age, at every age

There are many dispiriting things about getting older. Your joints creak, your brain slows , your eyesight weakens, your hair thins, your waist thickens. But what I find most dispiriting of all is how there are so few firsts in your life after you hit your forties and fifties. Turning 60 and older brings the next lot of fun firsts. You could start a podcast with your neighbours as the characters do in Only Murders in the Building (2021-).

In Game of Thrones (2011-2019) the elderly matriarch of House Tyrell, Olenna Tyrell (right) and her granddaughter Margaery have the same grit and aspirations, though they are decades apart.

Your thirties are the time when the most significant firsts happen. If you haven’t been hitched as yet, this is when you finally bite the bullet and say yes to the ring. This is when most people would have their first baby, sign on a mortgage for their first flat, put together their first investment plan (and other such grown-up stuff). In Rick & Morty (2013-) too, the two are quite similar, though their age gap is huge.

And what firsts do we have to look forward to in our fifties? Well, there’s always the first colonoscopy and perhaps, the first diagnosis of hypertension or type 2 diabetes. But this may also be the first time you experience the highs and lows of being an empty nester as your kids grow up and fly the coop. But whatever joy you experience as you rediscover the delights of life a deux will be tempered by the first intimations of your parents’ mortality.